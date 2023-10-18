MAYFAIR Hotels & Resorts proudly presents Northeast's first five-star deluxe resort, MAYFAIR Spring Valley Guwahati in Assam

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 18: MAYFAIR's thirteenth property in India is a significant milestone for MAYFAIR and the entire North East. With this resort, MAYFAIR Hotels & Resorts, now delves further in the magical North East of India. Presently with 133 operational rooms and another 100 under construction, it is the biggest resort in the region. Boasting an area of 35 acres and multiple banqueting options- like- a 9000 sq ft pillar-less conference hall, two lawns (spanning from 25,000 to 35,000 sq ft), board room, poolside, 9000 sq ft greenhouse party space, 02 swimming pools, 03 bedroom Royal Villa with private pool & lawn and 02 bedroom Regent Villa with private pool, cottages with dip pools, spa, kids room, restaurant, bar etc, makes MAYFAIR Spring Valley Resort an ideal haven for destination weddings events and the discerning traveller.

Only about an hour from the airport and half an hour from the city centre, it is conveniently located in the lap of nature and away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Apart from the addition of rooms, the Resort will have more enticing options to choose from along with a 15000 sq ft banquet hall, addition of lawns, party/function rooms, restaurants, and swimming pool by the first quarter of next year.

This is MAYFAIR's maiden venture into Assam, a state blessed with strong business potential, rich culture and handicrafts, diverse geographies, magnificent national parks, and of course, the mighty Brahmaputra river. It is a perfect place to conduct meetings, conferences, exhibitions and of course weddings.

We are highly pleased to inform you that Mayfair Spring Valley Guwahati has been awarded Best Performing Luxury Hospitality Unit of the year 2023 by the Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network recognized by the Department of Tourism (Govt of India) and World Tourism Organization of United Nation.

Website: www.mayfairhotels.com

Resort Manager: Tarun Sharma

Email: GM.Guwahati@mayfairhotels.com

Mobile: 7099037118/119/100

