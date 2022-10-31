Mazi Batmi Online News And Current Affairs Portal Has Reached 10 Lakh Users On Whatsapp

Mazi Batmi online news and current affairs portal founded by Chetan Sapkal, has reached 1 million users on Whatsapp

October 31: Mazi Batmi, an online portal in Maharashtra providing updates on Whatsapp groups, has reached 1 million users since it was first launched in 2018.

Chetan Sapkal, founder of Mazi Batmi launched the online portal on October 19, 2018, intending to provide all important updates in every field like agriculture, job alerts, share market, breaking news, business updates, and all critical updates of state and Central governments on Whatsapp.

Sapkal created Mazi Batmi’s Whatsapp group in 2018 with a few hundred users. At present, the Whatsapp group has crossed 1 million users who are using the updates provided by Sapkal on a variety of subjects.

Born in Shetkhed, a rural area in Buldhana, Maharashtra, Sapkal after completing graduation, started preparing for the competitive exams in 2018.

At this time, he realized that students were not getting information about their desired jobs. He noticed an increase in the usage of Whatsapp, and an idea struck his mind to start Mazi Batmi, where he offered informative services in the Marathi language to the people living in Pune, Amravati, Nagpur, Nasik, Kokan, Aurangabad through Whatsapp group.

Mazi Batmi started with very few people, but now five to seven thousand people are joining this group daily. Today, Mazi Batmi has become a trusted source of information for 10 lakh users.

“Mazi Batmi is all set to reach 25 lakh people by 2023,” said Chetan Sapkal, founder of Mazi Batmi. “I started Mazi Batmi four years ago to share central and state government updates. AT present, Mazi Batmi is providing updates on competitive exam preparation, current affairs, Government jobs alerts, results, admit cards, and also updates on new recruitments.

Farmer updates, including weather forecasts, market prices, and new schemes in the agriculture sector, are also provided on the Whatsapp group.”

According to Sapkal, Mazi Batmi is a great source of information on the share market updates on both basic and advanced levels, IPO launches, industry updates, daily motivational quotes etc., on the Whatsapp group.

As more and more individuals experience the positive effects of information sharing, Mazi Batmi’s popularity has skyrocketed. All of Mazi Batmi’s yearly RS 60 lakh revenue comes from advertising. Soon, Mazi Batmi will release a mobile app to disseminate more substantial news and information.

