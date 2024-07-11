MDI Gurgaon: Pioneering Global Collaborations and Cultural Exchange in Business Education

SMPL

New Delhi [India], July 11: At MDI Gurgaon, global collaboration and cultural exchange are not just buzzwords, but a way of life. The Global Engagement Office (GEO), led by Prof. Parul Gupta, Chairperson, GEO, Prof. Divya Sharma, Faculty-in Charge, GEO and Vikas Kumar, is the heart of this vibrant community. GEO plays a pivotal role in managing student activities and bridging international relations with the student community. It revitalizes partnerships, establishes new collaborations, and represents MDI Gurgaon in global forums. Initiatives like the Buddy Programme, cultural nights, and heritage trips enrich the experience for exchange students, fostering a vibrant and inclusive environment. MDI's commitment to internationalisation ensures it remains at the forefront of global academic leadership, providing an intellectually stimulating environment for all.

MDI Gurgaon's recent global initiatives are not just about partnerships, but about shaping the future of business education. These initiatives showcase MDI's pursuit of international excellence through partnerships with leading business schools worldwide. At Fundacao Getulio Vargas' Sao Paulo School of Business Administration (FGV EAESP) in Brazil, MDI engages in immersive study tours, student exchanges, and research collaborations. FGV EAESP, accredited by AACSB, EQUIS, and AMBA, stands as a premier business school in South America. Similarly, MDI collaborates with Emlyon Business School in France, renowned for its triple accreditation and consistent top rankings globally. Emlyon offers extensive cultural immersion and knowledge exchange opportunities, highlighted by its strong positions in global rankings such as QS and Financial Times. In the last few months, MDI Gurgaon hosted the students from the above-mentioned partner institutes for customized study tours. These tours ranged in duration from one to nine weeks, offering visiting students a multidimensional immersion into India's academic, cultural, and industry practices. These initiatives are not just about collaboration, but about setting the standard for global business education.

These previously held initiatives highlight MDI's pursuit of international excellence through global collaborations. In Africa, MDI's partnership with Rabat Business School (RBS) in Morocco brings a new dimension to academic excellence. RBS, the first and only business school in Africa and the Middle East to achieve global recognition, is AACSB accredited and ranked 54th worldwide in the 2023 Financial Times Ranking, and #51+ in the World University Rankings for Masters in Supply Chain Management 2024. In Russia, MDI's collaboration with the Graduate School of Economics and Management (GSEM) at Ural Federal University underscores its dedication to international standards. GSEM, accredited by EFMD, is ranked 7th among Russian economic research centers and #473 in the QS World University Rankings 2024. These partnerships, focused on cross-cultural exchanges and innovative research, epitomize MDI Gurgaon's spirit of global collaboration.

The "Doing Business in India" event, held from April 1st to 6th, 2024, gained significant traction on social media and through word-of-mouth promotion, enhancing MDI Gurgaon's visibility globally. This success has positioned MDI Gurgaon as a hub for future similar programs and spurred the development of new academic initiatives in the upcoming academic year.

MDI Gurgaon is committed to providing international students with not just an education, but a transformative experience. Overcoming challenges of perception and integration, MDI prioritizes the well-being and integration of its international students. Situated within a residential campus, MDI provides a secure and nurturing environment, ensuring a comfortable experience for students from diverse backgrounds. The institution offers tailored support, including comprehensive pre-arrival briefings on Indian culture, cuisine, lifestyle, and societal norms. These efforts facilitate smooth cultural adaptation, fostering a sense of belonging among MDI's international community and inspiring personal growth.

Beyond academic achievements, MDI's inclusive environment and transformative impact on students' experiences are highlighted in testimonials from international students. By dispelling misconceptions about safety and hospitality in India, MDI encourages students to embrace new experiences and appreciate the richness of Indian culture.

These initiatives at MDI Gurgaon underscore its commitment to global engagement and academic excellence. Through strategic partnerships and impactful events like "Doing Business in India," MDI enhances its international visibility and fosters a vibrant global community. With a focus on student integration and cultural enrichment, MDI continues to nurture talent and shape future leaders in an inclusive environment. Looking forward, MDI Gurgaon remains dedicated to breaking barriers and advancing global business education.

For more information, visit https://www.mdi.ac.in/

