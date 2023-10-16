Med Voyage: 250 Aspiring Medics Embark on a Journey to Uzbekistan with Support from TMA-Neo

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16: Common misconceptions about the high cost of studying medicine abroad have been shattered as Tashkent Medical Academy (TMA) in Uzbekistan offers a subsidized MBBS program at a mere Rs. 20 Lakhs total fee. The Neo Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology has made this opportunity accessible to Indian students by allowing payment in 12 installments of Rs. 1.60 Lakhs per semester. The "Med Voyage" program, held on Friday, marked the departure of 250 Indian students to TMA.

The event, hosted at The Park Hotel on Raj Bhavan Road, was graced by the presence of distinguished Indian personalities, including Dr. Samudrala Venugopala Chary, Former Union Minister and Chairman of Telangana State Irrigation Development Corporation; P. Vijaya Babu, Chairman of AP Official Language Commission and Former R.T.I Commissioner; Dr. Divya Raj Reddy, Official Indian Representative of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan and MD at Neo Institute; and Dr. Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, a renowned medical professional specializing in Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine. On the Uzbek side, His Excellency Diplomat Tuhtannazarov Mahammad, First Secretary of Embassy of Uzbekistan in New Delhi, Prof. Boymuradov Shukrat, Acting Rector of TMA, Dr. Saliev Akramjon, Assistant to Rector of TMA, Prof. Jafarov Murod, Head of International Department of TMA, were esteemed guests. Notably, top-performing students were awarded scholarships, iPads, Medical Textbooks, and complimentary tickets to Uzbekistan.

During this significant event, Dr. Samudrala emphasized the paramount importance of medical education to the Government of Telangana. He encouraged students to seek quality education abroad and then contribute to their homeland by returning. Vijaya Babu urged the students to respect and uphold Indian culture wherever they may go. Dr. Balasubramanian stressed that today's medical students are the future super-specialists and wished them a successful journey in their medical education, hoping they would achieve greater recognition than he had.

Dr. Divya Raj Reddy, the Director of Neo Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology, has been appointed as the Indian Representative by the Uzbekistan Health Ministry, aiming to strengthen bilateral relationships between the two countries in medical education, health, and pharmaceutical sectors. Dr. Divya has successfully persuaded universities, including TMA, to establish a university office in India, promoting affordability and transparency in foreign education. She underscored the importance of Indian students adhering to the National Medical Commission (NMC) rules and regulations while pursuing foreign education, citing past cases of deception.

The flight duration between Uzbekistan and India is a mere two hours, with IndiGo offering flight tickets ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000. Tashkent Medical Academy (TMA) has introduced patient-doctor exchange programs and introduced courses equivalent to MBBS, along with signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with prominent hospitals and colleges, with the support of Neo. The President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, has expressed interest in a joint venture in the pharmaceutical sector. An Indo-Uzbek Health Forum is being planned for December in Hyderabad.

His Excellency Diplomat Tuhtannazarov Mahammad, First Secretary of Embassy of Uzbekistan in New Delhi, Prof. Boymuradov Shukrat, Acting Rector of TMA, Dr. Saliev Akramjon, Assistant to Rector of TMA, Prof. Jafarov Murod, Head of International Department of TMA have affirmed their commitment to complying with NMC regulations and ensuring the safety and security of their students.

The students who participated, both in-person and virtually, expressed their profound gratitude to Neo Institute for providing them with the opportunity for medical education at TMA. They extended their thanks to Neo, the TMA India office, and all those who supported them throughout the Med Voyage program.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor