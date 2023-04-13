Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) Hosts Celebrate Excellence Event  

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13: – The Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) proudly hosted the Celebrate Excellence event at NFDC, Mumbai. The event was graced by esteemed personalities from the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry, including Shri Ramesh Sippy, Chairman – of MESC, Mr. Ashish Kulkarni, Vice Chairman – of MESC, and MESC Governing Council Members Mr. Sandeep Marwah, Ms. Tehzeeb Khurana, Mr. Chaitanya Chinchlikar, and Industry partner Mr. Kireet Khurana. Over 250 training partners, Master Trainers, and Industry Stalwarts actively participated in the event.

The highlight of the event was the felicitation of 150+ training centers and Master Trainers by MESC for their outstanding contributions to the industry. These trainers and centers have demonstrated exemplary dedication and commitment towards shaping the future of the M&E industry through their high-quality training programs

Mr. Ashish Kulkarni emphasized the value of skill certification and affiliation. Additionally, he addressed MECAT and MECAT Junior as well as aptitude exams for school and M&E aspiring candidates.

Mr. Kireet Khurana highlighted the significance of efficient trainers and master trainers in creating a competent and skilled workforce.

In addition, MESC announced the establishment of its Center of Excellence at Whistling Woods International, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, India Today Media Institute, Tron Education and Research Pvt. Ltd. and AAFT for the fiscal year 2023-24. This state-of-the-art facility will provide world-class training facilities for aspiring professionals in the M&E industry, equipped with the latest tools, technologies, and resources to enhance the learning experience and promote excellence.

Mr. Ramesh Sippy conveyed his heartfelt appreciation for the commendable efforts undertaken by academic institutions in promoting skill development courses. Additionally, he lauded the efforts of the MESC team for organizing a successful event. Mr. Sippy’s recognition serves as a testament to the importance of skill development initiatives in shaping the future workforce.

The event also witnessed the exchange of strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with leading organizations such as Wacom, Mugafi, Togethering, and CINTA, paving the way for new partnerships and collaborations. These collaborations aim to foster innovation, knowledge sharing, and skill development in the M&E industry, creating new opportunities for growth and advancement.

As part of its global expansion plans, MESC announced its first International Skill Center in the UAE in association with the Global Dance Council. This exciting initiative will provide students with unique opportunities to learn and grow on a global scale, gaining exposure to international standards and practices in the M&E industry.

The event concluded with the announcement of the MESC Golden Skill Awards through MESC Chairman Padma Shri Ramesh Sippy, which will be held in March 2024. These awards will recognize and celebrate the outstanding skills and achievements of professionals in the M&E industry, motivating them to strive for excellence and contribute to the growth of the industry.

MESC looks forward to forging strong collaborations with industry and academia, leveraging their expertise and resources to further its mission of promoting excellence in the media and entertainment industry. Together, MESC, industry partners, and academic institutions can create a skilled workforce that is future-ready and can drive the growth and innovation of the M&E sector.

