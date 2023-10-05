Medical Breakthrough: Preserve Your Natural Knee with Absolute Precision Robotic Microplasty Surgical Technique

Robotic Microplasty: A Revolutionary Method Now Available in India for Patients Suffering From Knee Joint Arthritis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: In a groundbreaking development in the field of medical science, patients suffering from knee joint pain, particularly those afflicted with early-bone on bone stage arthritis, have reason to rejoice. The innovative Absolute Precision Microplasty offers an alternative to total knee replacement surgery, allowing individuals to retain their natural knee joints.

Advanced Solution for Early-Stage Arthritis Patients

Mrs Bhatnagar at the age of 62 after suffering from both knee joint pain over the last few years finally facing with the prospect of a total knee replacement for both knees sought alternatives. Her research led her to the doorstep of Natural Knee Clinic in Mumbai at Criticare Asia Hospital.

After a thorough examination and consultation, the team of experienced doctors at Natural Knee Clinic recommended microplasty surgery a robotic partial knee replacement procedure that held the promise of preserving both of the patient’s knees. With absolute precision and the employment of the robotic microplasty surgical technique, she underwent the procedure by the team of experienced robotic microplasty surgeons Dr Kartik Shukla and Dr Santosh Shetty and started walking the same day with the help of walker and discharged on the third day walking without any stick.

Expertise and Precision: The Cornerstones of Success



While this groundbreaking surgery is offered in select centers worldwide, the outcome relies heavily on the surgeon’s proficiency, experience, and medical infrastructure. At Natural Knee Clinic, Dr. Kartik Shukla and Dr. Santosh Shetty, both highly skilled and experienced, have conducted over 5000 successful surgeries of this nature, providing their patients with a life free from pain and full independence.

A Landmark Achievement: Maharashtra’s First Bilateral Partial Knee Replacement with Fully Active Automatic Robot

In a historic feat, Criticare Asia Group of Hospitals in Mumbai, under the adept leadership of Dr. Kartik Shukla and Dr. Santosh Shetty, achieved a milestone on September 30th by successfully performing Maharashtra’s first of its kind robotic half knee resurfacing, also known as partial knee replacement surgery. This accomplishment was made possible through state-of-the-art third-generation robotic arm technology, coupled with a specially coated gold partial knee implant with Vit E poly.

A Paradigm Shift And A New Era In Surgical Precision

Dr. Santosh Shetty, a robotic joint replacement surgeon with over two decades of experience, emphasized the transformative impact of advanced robotic technology on precision and patient care. He shared that “The use of advanced robotic technology in surgery is a leap forward in the quest for precision and patient care and that the robotic team of experts at Criticare Asia Hospital harnessed the power of third-generation robotic to conduct the intricate partial knee replacement surgery. The precision and dexterity of these robotic arms ensure unparalleled accuracy in the procedure.”

A Golden Innovation: A Specially Coated Partial Knee Implant

Dr Shetty shared that “The significant aspect of this historic surgery is the utilization of a specially coated fixed bearing gold partial knee implant with Vit E poly. This cutting-edge implant not only reduces the risk of allergy and infection but also offers superior durability and compatibility. It represents a fusion of advanced medical technology and innovative materials, setting a new standard for joint replacement surgery.”

A Bright Future for Robotic Surgery in India

Dr Kartik Shukla expressed that “Criticare Asia Hospital’s achievement marks a significant step forward in the realm of robotic surgery in India. The successful execution of the first-ever robotic half knee resurfacing surgery in Maharashtra demonstrates the potential of advanced technology in healthcare. It opens the door to a future where patients can expect even greater precision, quicker recovery, and improved outcomes in orthopedic procedures.”

Dr. Kartik Shukla who has done more than five thousand microplasty / partial knee replacement surgery further stated, “We are immensely proud of this achievement, which represents the dedication and expertise of our entire team. This procedure is a boon to people suffering from arthritis and this is a significant moment for healthcare in India, and we look forward to further advancements in the field of robotic surgery.”

Dr Deepak Namjoshi Chairman and Founder of CritiCare Asia Group of Hospitals expressed that “Groundbreaking success is not only a victory for medical science but also a beacon of hope for patients seeking the best in surgical care. With technology and collaboration at the forefront, the future of healthcare in India is undoubtedly brighter than ever.” He further added “At CritiCare Asia Group of Hospitals we are on a mission to save knee joints with #savemyknee program to restore the natural knees at our Natural Knee Clinic to help you revitalize your knees and reclaim your life”.

As the hospital continues to lead the way in innovative healthcare solutions, it is clear that this historic milestone is just the beginning of a new era in surgical excellence.

