Medicamen Organics Reports 49 per cent Total Revenue Increase In H1 FY25

New Delhi [India], November 19: Medicamen Organics Limited (MOL) (NSE- MEDIORG) one of the prominent players in the pharmaceutical sector specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of an extensive range of pharmaceutical dosages has announced its Unaudited H1 FY25 results.

Key Financial Highlights

H1 FY25

* Total Revenue of Rs 1,685.66 Lakhs, YoY growth of 48.91%

* EBITDA of Rs 277.44 Lakhs, YoY growth of 15.39%

* Net Profit of Rs 151.07 Lakhs, YoY growth of 10.88%

Commenting on the Financial Performance, Bal Kishan Gupta, Managing Director, said," We are pleased to report significant growth in total income, EBITDA, and net profit for the first half of FY25. This reflects the increasing demand for our organic health solutions and the effectiveness of our operational strategies. Our net profit continues to show positive growth, reinforcing the strength of our business.

Looking ahead, we are confident in our future prospects. Our agility allows us to secure key partnerships with global healthcare leaders, while our robust product pipeline promises the development of more & more products as per market requirements. With low debt, strong financials, and an expanding global presence, we are poised for substantial growth. We are well-positioned to expand and grow in the export sector through our own brands, and we are committed to creating lasting value for our investors."

Key Operational Highlights

