MediCore Healthcare Awards - 2022 recognizes the best in Indian healthcare services

In a recent interview, Cipla's MD and Global CEO, Umang Vohra, declared that India was in the throes of "incredible amounts of deepening of the healthcare market into tier two and six towns."

The Indian healthcare industry is in the middle of a surging wave of wellness and opportunity, which makes it even more important to recognize and honor those providing outstanding services in this sector. In one such attempt, a Punjab-based new-age healthcare company, Medicore Healthcare, has launched the "MediCore Healthcare Awards".

The company recently announced the awards for the year 2022, in which it has honoured the bright minds in Indian healthcare, which includes hospitals, clinics and doctors on a mission to keep India healthy.

The top winners of the MediCore Healthcare Awards - 2022 include: -

Kidney Hospital & Lifeline Medical Institutions, Jalandhar

Raja Diagnostic Centre & Hospital, Nawanshahr

NavJeevan Hospital, Jawalamukhi, Kangra

Dr Adarsh Heart & Superspeciality Hospital, Amritsar

New Ruby Hospital Pvt. Ltd., Jalandhar

Premier Gastroenterology Institute, Jalandhar

Dr Harjot Singh Neuropsychiatry Center, Amritsar

SS Medicity Hospital, Mukerian

Public Hospital, Tanda

Apex Hospital, Amritsar

Jasbir Hospital, Phagwara

Dr. Manjit Saini Hospital, Jalandhar

Sensible Senses ENT Hospital, Amritsar

Vinayak Hospital, Jalandhar

Arogya Hospital, Ludhiana

Batra Hospital, Jalandhar

Healing Touch Hospital, Jalandhar

New Life Nursing Home, Adampur

While presenting the awards to these hospitals, Doctors, administrators and the staff working there, the company hailed the yeoman's job being done by the doctors and paramedics in these institutions, especially during the recent years of Coronavirus pandemic.

Medicore, which serves patients across all specialities and providing them with the guidance, counselling, and best healthcare treatments available in the country, through their network of Hospitals.

As part of its services, the company has decided to continue the "MediCore Healthcare Awards" in the future too, so that those who work tirelessly for the healthcare sector, continue to be rewarded and recognized.

