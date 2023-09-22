MediSim VR and Circular together for Health 3.0: medical education and treatments step up thanks to Virtual Reality and Blockchain

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: Immersive and fully digital experiences are fundamental to perfect learning and boost efficiencies in the most strategic sectors of our economy, from mobility to education, from health to real-estate development, to industrial and energy management.

MediSim VR, an Indian-American Deep-tech start-up with ties to the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Center, and Circular, a new Layer 1 blockchain protocol founded by Harvard faculty member Gianluca De Novi, create, for the first time, a one stop shop to provide health organizations and professionals a hardware & software all-in-one solution, which allows them to train, diagnose and provide therapy treatments, while recording all transactions on the Circular blockchain.

The use of VR exponentially increases the impact of training, upskilling and reskilling of all personnel, maximizing efficiencies and lowering turnaround and mistakes for doctors and nurses. The on-chain certification of all activities is meant to protect doctors, nurses, patients and the health institutions – therefore, all taxpayers, as it establishes a common registry where all players own their actions, in full transparency and without the risk of any information to be compromised. The use of blockchain zeroes incentives towards mismanagement or short-cuts, instantly creates a global dashboard of professionals and health cases, and protects personal data of all individuals, thanks to the use of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and wallets.

The cooperation kicks off today, and it will progressively bring to the market high-tech products and services, which will take the whole health industry to its 3.0 stage.

Sabarish Chandrasekaran, Co-Founder and CEO of MediSim VR, states: "The future healthcare workforce of the world needs a futuristic training methodology. Today our AI enabled platform trains thousands of medical students in a safe & scalable training environment. Our partnership with Circular will help make our certification process more secure, robust & impossible to duplicate."

Gianluca De Novi, Co-Founder at Circular, confirms: "Blockchain will run the back-end of the world, and we want Circular to play its role, as it has the perfect infrastructure to certify and protect millions of transactions from the health sector, while being fully secure, compelling from a cost and reward point of view, and sustainable, thanks to its proprietary consensus mechanisms. We are thrilled to start this partnership and look forward to collaborating with MediSim VR to take the industry to its next level."

MediSim VR is a Medtech company founded in 2018 with a sole agenda to make immersive training accessible of all stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem. It’s AI enabled VR/AR training platform is used by over 3000+ healthcare professionals & students. The platform also has a built-in analytics engine that helps assess the competency of the users. MediSim VR is also a resident company of Johnson & Johnson Innovation Labs, Boston.

For more information: www.medisimvr.com

Circular is a revolutionary 4th generation blockchain stack, which is meticulously designed to elevate performance to unprecedented heights in terms of throughput and DApp processing. Initially conceived as a blockchain solution tailored for the med-tech industry, it has evolved into a powerful Layer 1 infrastructure capable of supporting not only the med-tech sector, but also thriving ecosystems in GameFi and DeFi. Circular's vision expands beyond boundaries, driving innovation and unlocking new possibilities across diverse industries.

For more information: https://circularlabs.io/home

