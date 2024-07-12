Meet Ahmedabad’s famous astrologer Praveen Kumar Joshi, has received dozens of honors and awards



New Delhi (India) July 12 : There are many astrologers in every city, but very few people have complete knowledge and knowledge of astrology. Famous astrologer Praveen Kumar Joshi of Ahmedabad is known for his accurate predictions and pure astrological assessment. In 2018, Jyotish Acharya Praveen Kumar received a gold medal in the field of astrology from Delhi. Apart from this, he has won awards including India Best Astrologer of 2022, India Icon Award 2022, Business Icon Award 2024, Universal Merit Award 2024 etc. He received various awards from many leading actors and actresses of Bollywood such as Sonakshi Sinha, Bhagyashree, Ameesha Patel, Gulshan Grover etc.

Know the education of Astrologer Praveen Kumar Joshi

Praveen Kumar completed his education from Gujarat University and after that he did a two-year astrology course from Kamakhya Temple. In Kamakhya Temple, he gained knowledge of various types of astrological methods. After this, he studied Vastu Shastra from Delhi. His education and knowledge proved helpful in establishing him as an expert in astrology and Vastu Shastra. Apart from this, he also learned the art of worship in Banaras for one year. In 2024, Jyotish Acharya Praveen Kumar was awarded “Vidya Vachaspati”. This award was given to him for his astrological services and knowledge.

Astrologer Praveen Kumar Joshi has expertise in Tarot card reading, Vastu Shastra, astrology, matching, horoscope, worship havan etc. Praveen told that often people see astrology as a religious scripture, but in reality it is a science. In this, mainly the nature of planets, constellations etc., communication, rotation period, eclipse and position related events and auspicious and inauspicious results are described. The calculation and description of the planets and constellations located in the sky are important for human life and it is also an effective technique for personality examination and through this, the events that will happen in the future of a person can be known.

official website : https://astropraveenkumar.com/

