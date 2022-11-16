Meet Exotic India: The Online Marketplace dedicated to making India's unparalleled culture and art accessible to all

India is undoubtedly one of the world's most beautiful and vibrant cultures -- full of ancient traditions, art, religion, fashion, food, and much more. However, much of the western world has not had the privilege to experience everything India has to offer, or families who have immigrated do not have access to authentic Indian goods. Meet Exotic India, the online marketplace dedicated to bridging this gap and providing access to authentic Indian culture across the world. Exotic India was founded in 1998 by a team with a passion for Indian culture, and a goal to bring together people who are inspired by and love Indian culture. Understanding that the world was changing with technology, Exotic India sought to fill the void and meet the need of an evolving world. Offering a wide range of over 400,000+ products in home decor, jewelry, books, clothing, and more, Exotic India seeks to persevere and honor Indian culture, and inspire a life well-lived, and a sense of appreciation for her traditions. To date Exotic India has shipped to 161 of the 195 countries across the world, to bring people of all ages, backgrounds, and religions together in mutual love and respect for the country and culture of India. From beautiful handcrafted sarees and pashminas to exquisite religious statues and paintings, Exotic India strives to offer authentic Indian designs with unparalleled artisanal craftsmanship. Exotic India is proud to announce the grand opening of its new retail store in Kirti Nagar, Delhi located at 71/2, Block No.-2, WHS. The breathtaking 9,000 sqft space will feature over 10000 unique products spanned across the four floors of the store. Expected to open in December 2022, Exotic India's Kirti Nagar location is waiting with anticipation to warmly welcome customers to experience authentic Indian culture, art, jewelry, furniture, clothing and more. "To solidify this commitment, we donate profits to various organizations across India and support our people by collaborating with the numerous and highly skilled artists scattered across the country. Moreover, we promise that all Indian artisans, designers, and artists that we collaborate with are paid upfront, with remuneration far above the market rates." Through proof of concept, dedication to authenticity and unwavering commitment to preserving the beauty of Indian culture, Exotic India's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition. To learn more about Exotic India, please visit:

