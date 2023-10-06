Meet Global MICE Congress 2023: A Major International Business Tourism Event will be Held in Moscow

NewsVoir

Moscow [Russia], October 6: A large-scale international event dedicated to business tourism, the Meet Global MICE Congress will take place in Moscow on October 6. It will gather hospitality professionals, event organizers, and other players from the travel industry from 14 countries, including India, China, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

The Meet Global MICE Congress will become one of the key platforms for the MICE industry and will promote dialogue between Moscow and foreign MICE companies. One of its goals is to present Moscow to the international MICE community as an attractive place for successful business events of various scales.

"An extensive programme has been prepared for the guests of Meet Global MICE Congress. It includes a variety of seminars, discussions, and workshops. Experts will be talking about corporate events organization and share their experience in promoting the MICE potential of cities," says the Moscow City Tourism Committee in a statement.

Moscow hosts over 5,000 business events annually. These include international exhibitions, forums, congresses, and conferences, with approximately 3.6 million business visitors in the past year. Tourist flow to Moscow has almost fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. A total of 7.1 million tourists visited the capital during the summer, which is 17% higher year-on-year. The popularity of business trips to the Russian capital is also growing as is evident from the share of business travellers from the Asia-Pacific region, which increased by 10% in the first half of the year. The capital's infrastructure continues to improve and allows for hosting industry events of various scales and levels of complexity.

