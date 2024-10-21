Meet the Duo Making Pet Health Simple and Scientific

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: In an industry focused on treating pet health issues after they arise, two entrepreneurs are taking a different approach. Upahar and Radhika, founders of Unleash Wellness®​​, are revolutionizing pet care with their prevention-first philosophy and innovative premium supplements for dogs and cats.

A Vision Born from Complementary Expertise

The story of Unleash Wellness® begins with two distinct career paths converging around a shared vision. Radhika’s early exposure to the veterinary pharmaceutical industry and a decade working in consumer insights at firms such as Neilsen, Sportzconsult, and Unilever saw the potential of preventive care in animal health. “I saw firsthand how the right preventive measures could transform health outcomes for dogs and cats, not just individually but on a broader scale,” she explains.

Meanwhile, Upahar brings 12 years of robust product development and entrepreneurship experience. “My experience in digital products taught me the importance of user-centric design,” Upahar notes. “In the pet pharma industry, this translates to creating supplements that are not only effective for pets but also easy for pet parents to administer in their daily routines.”

Innovation in Action: Effortless Pet Wellness

The duo spotted a crucial gap in the market. “We noticed that while reactive healthcare products were abundant, there was a surprising scarcity of scientifically-backed, problem-specific preventive wellness solutions for dogs and cats,” Radhika explains.

The challenge was clear: develop easy-to-administer supplements that were effective long-term. The result? A line of innovative products that prioritize scientifically backed ingredients designed to strengthen pets from within.

At the heart of Unleash Wellness’s mission is a line of products designed for maximum efficacy and minimal fuss. These innovative supplements are crafted to seamlessly integrate into your pet’s daily routine, ensuring that even the pickiest eaters receive the nutrients they need.

What sets Unleash Wellness® products apart is their pet-parent-friendly design. When added to meals, these supplements don’t alter the taste, texture, or smell of your pet’s food. This means no more wrestling with your furry friend or trying to disguise pills in treats – your pet will consume the right nutrition without even noticing. Unleash Wellness®: https://www.unleashwellness.co

Top-selling products include:

VitamPaws: Vitam Paws™ is your pet’s daily health boost in a bottle. Packed with nine essential vitamins and minerals, it supports your furry friend from nose to tail. This all-in-one supplement keeps dogs healthy, active, and thriving in every way. Jolly Gut: Jolly Gut is a powerhouse of digestive health, combining a robust blend of 800 million CFU from diverse probiotic strains with targeted prebiotics to support optimal gut flora. This comprehensive formula is further enhanced with a proprietary enzyme complex and essential nutrients, creating a synergistic supplement that promotes superior digestive function and overall well-being in pets. No Ruff: For pets struggling with skin and coat issues, No Ruff® is the answer. Enriched with omega fatty acids, selenium, zinc, and a variety of vitamins, this supplement promotes healthy skin and a lustrous coat. Natural Mouth Dissolving Strips: Unleash Wellness offers innovative mouth-dissolving strips for pets; NoMo Worm® and No Antsy®. NoMo Worm® combines the antiparasitic power of Berberis vulgaris with pumpkin seed extract and coconut oil to naturally target intestinal worms on a regular basis. No Antsy® provides fast-acting anxiety relief using L-Theanine, Tryptophan, Chamomile, and Melatonin, offering a non-drowsy solution for calming your pet in stressful situations quickly without making them drowsy. Natural Pet Cleaners: Unleash Wellness offers pet-safe cleaning solutions for your home. Our Dish Wash Liquid, made with natural ingredients, effectively cleans all types of dishes and pet bowls without leaving harmful residues. Our versatile Floor Cleaner is safe for all surfaces, leaving your home spotless without risking your pet’s health. Both products are non-toxic, allergen-free, and ISO/GMP/PETA certified – keeping your whole family and the planet safe.

While these are just a few highlights from their product line, these represent their commitment to comprehensive, easy-to-use pet wellness solutions. By focusing on prevention and strengthening from within, Unleash Wellness® is empowering pet parents to take a proactive approach to their pets’ health and happiness.

Beyond Supplements

Unleash Wellness® is creating more than just products—they’re building a comprehensive wellness ecosystem for pets. The company is expanding to include:

Veterinary consultations

Nutritionist guidance

Behavioural expertise

A community where pet parents and experts can connect

“At Unleash Wellness, we’re bridging the gap between scientific research and consumer needs in the pet care industry. Our platform takes a holistic approach to canine and feline health, combining targeted supplementation with deep insights into nutrition and overall wellness. This comprehensive strategy allows us to address every aspect of pet health, ensuring happier, healthier companions.” Radhika explains.

Looking to the Future

With ambitious plans ahead, Unleash Wellness® continues to develop new supplements following their core philosophy: strengthen from within, prevent rather than treat. Unleash Wellness® plans to continuously introduce wellness-related products for cats and dogs to give customers a more holistic experience.

Unleash Wellness® isn’t just about products—it is about partnering with pet parents for proactive health care. We combine targeted supplements, expert vet advice, and nutritional guidance with a vibrant community of pet lovers. Join us in giving your furry babies the best chance at a long, healthy life. Let’s unleash their wellness potential together!

