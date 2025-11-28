Meet the Minds Behind Sagebrook: Visionaries Redefining Education in Hyderabad

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28: A quiet transformation is unfolding in Hyderabad's educational landscape. Sagebrook International School, created in collaboration with Whitgift School, United Kingdom, brings a new meaning to modern learning, blending global excellence with human connection. Rooted in a progressive, child-centred curriculum and within the framework of the IB Programme, Sagebrook reimagines early education as a joyful and globally minded journey of discovery.

"At Sagebrook, we are shaping a community that believes in learning with purpose, in growing with empathy, and in celebrating the natural curiosity every child is born with," says Zoë L. Hauser, Head of School.

The Visionaries Leading the Way

Praveen Raju, Founder of Sagebrook, is among India's most respected education entrepreneurs. As Founder of Suchitra Academy, he established a nationally celebrated institution recognised by Forbes and Fortune for innovation and holistic excellence. Honoured by The Economic Times as a Technology Trailblazer and a key contributor to India's National Education Policy, Praveen brings a rare blend of vision and grounded leadership. His mission at Sagebrook is to create a school where world-class learning thrives in an atmosphere of care, creativity and community.

Zoë L. Hauser, a British educator with over three decades of global experience, has led schools across the United States, Myanmar and India. Her work in New York, New Jersey and Mumbai reflects her lifelong belief that true learning grows from play, reflection and authentic experience.

Eshita Kalidindi, Co-Founder, represents a new generation of educational leaders. A Harvard University graduate in Human Development and Education and a summa cum laude graduate from New York University, she brings deep insight into child psychology and learning design.

Her philosophy centres on freedom, curiosity and emotional well-being, values woven into every part of the Sagebrook experience.

Global Excellence Guiding the Way

Sagebrook's Advisory Board includes Dr. Elizabeth City of Harvard University, Andrew Halls, OBE, former Principal of King's College School, Wimbledon, and Dr. Varudhini Kankipati, clinical psychologist. Their combined expertise strengthens the school's vision of academic rigour balanced with emotional intelligence.

As Founder Praveen Raju reflects, "Sagebrook is where knowledge meets kindness, and where education becomes a lifelong journey of meaning."

For more information, visit www.sagebrook.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor