Mega Deals Announces QAR 50,000 Winners: More Big Draws Ahead!

Doha [Qatar], July 16: Mega Deals is thrilled to announce the winners of its draw worth QAR 50,000 in total cash prizes, held on 8th July 2025. A total of 13 customers were selected, with one winner receiving QAR 25,000, another winning QAR 10,000, a third receiving QAR 5,000, and 10 others winning QAR 1,000 each. The draw was conducted in the presence and under the supervision of a representative from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Qatar.

The grand prize winner of QAR 25,000 is Philippines national. The rest of the winners reflect the diversity of Mega Deals' loyal customer base, with winners from Sri Lanka, India, Kazakhstan, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia . This marks another exciting milestone in Mega Deals' ongoing efforts to reward its shoppers and build stronger connections with the community.

Building on this momentum, Mega Deals is preparing to announce more winners in its upcoming draws. The next draw, with a total of QAR 15,000 in total cash prizes, will take place on 15th July 2025. One winner will receive QAR 5,000, and ten other winners will receive QAR 1,000 each. Shoppers have until 14th July 2025 to shop and enter the draw.

In addition, anticipation is building for the Mega Deals Grand Draw of QAR 500,000 in total cash prizes, which will be held on 31st July 2025. This major event will reward one grand prize winner with QAR 250,000, a second winner with QAR 100,000, and a third with QAR 25,000. Two additional winners will receive QAR 10,000 each, five winners will receive QAR 5,000 each, and 80 lucky customers will win QAR 1,000 each. The deadline to participate in this exciting draw is 30th July 2025.

Customers are reminded that every purchase on Mega Deals earns them draw ticket entries into these draws. The more products they shop for, the more draw entries they will receive which increases their chances of winning. With every new campaign, Mega Deals remains committed to delivering exceptional value and exciting rewards to its customers.

To make participation easier, Mega Deals offers multiple payment options, including cash purchases at the My Q Trading showroom. In addition, customers can top up their Mega Deals account 24/7 at any City Hyper location. We are available at Asian Town Cinema 1 (every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday until 26th July) and at select Lulu Hypermarket locations in Doha (every Thursday and Friday until 25th July). More details are available at www.megadeals.qa. Customers can also pay securely with Ooredoo Pay.

Shop today and increase your chances of winning by visiting Mega Deals or downloading the Mega Deals App on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

