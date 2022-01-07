MeghaShrey NGO organizes a vaccination drive for children of 15-18 years of age

Meghashrey NGO led by its founder Seema Singh organized a vaccination drive at BKC Jumbo in Mumbai for the children of 15-18 years of age. The drive was conducted following all the guidelines by the government.

The drive was spearheaded by Seema Singh in cooperation with Dr. Rajesh Dere, Dean at the BKC Jumbo Vaccination centre. During the drive 100-plus children were vaccinated with the Covaxin vaccine.

During the vaccination drive Seema Singh was quoted saying, "We have observed a considerable spike in the COVID19 cases over the past few days. As we work for the betterment of the children, it was the need of the hour to get the children vaccinated against the pandemic. MeghaShrey NGO has always been at the forefront to work towards the betterment of the children in the country and we would continue to do so. I would like to thank Dr. Rajesh Dere and his entire team for the smooth process and administration of the vaccine to the children."

With the onset of the vaccination for the children, there are many rumors that are going on. Mrs. Seema Singh had a special conversation with Dr Rajesh Dere where he clarified the misinformation and rumors that are going on. Seema Singh post the conversation with Dr. Rajesh was quoted saying, "It is our duty to get the children vaccinated. In my conversation with Dr. Rajesh, he mentioned that It is extremely important to get the children vaccinated. The Covaxin vaccine are safe and there are no concerns which the parents need to worry about. There are no expired vaccines which are being used. I would urge all the parents to get their children vaccinated and protect their children".

MeghaShrey NGO round the clock works towards the betterment of the children to provide them with a brighter future. Over the last few years, MeghaShrey NGO has been working tirelessly towards combating the COVID19 and helping the children with quality education and upliftment of the underprivileged. Recently, they had also conducted a Christmas Carnival for the underprivileged children and provided them with goodies for better quality education and work actively towards their dream.

