Member Of Parliament Dr. Thamizhachi Thangapandian Inaugurates GEC 2024 in Chennai

New Delhi [India], September 14: Member Of Parliament Dr. Thamizhachi today inaugurated the Global Educators Conclave (GEC) 2024 educational gathering at Hilton Chennai. The conclave event organised by Global Edu Crew aspires to build a thriving community of educators, change agents, and influencers to exchange ideas and address challenges for revolutionising the education sector. The expert-led sessions and lineups at this educational gathering in Tamil Nadu are laser-focused on designing a future-ready curriculum.

During this global education conference sponsored by English Hunt and associate partners Guvi and Global 360 Educars, school principals, educational influencers, technology specialists, and many more individuals from the sector gathered to share teaching innovations. The GEC 2024 Expo in Chennai has laid the foundation for redefining education standards. In this networking event, the attendees also enumerated the integration of technology into education.

Global Educators Conclave has been established to explore global educational practices and policies and adapt them to local contexts. In the coming times, such GEC events will be looked upon as an ideal solution to effectively prepare a future-proof curriculum for 21st century learners. Students from Chennai as well as other parts of the nation can also benefit from this conclave center.

During the GEC 2024 program in Chennai, Dr. Thamizhachi Thangapandian highlighted the merits of preparation of a curriculum for students that takes note of innovative teaching methods as well as integrates technology into the classroom of Tamil Nadu and other regions. Dr. Thamizhachi even discussed how the teachers and students must follow a forward-looking curriculum to better tackle the challenges of the 21st century.

Dr. Thamizhachi believes in promoting the all-round development of students. The GEC 2024 Hilton Chennai has been inaugurated to build an educational curriculum that lives up to the needs of the 21st century.

GEC 2024 is bent on empowering K-12 school leaders in Tamil Nadu. The event organized in partnership with Global Edu Crew, awards educators and leaders in the region. The educational conference can give educators, schools, exhibitors, and speakers a networking opportunity. In this conference, attendees get a chance to collaborate with one another and share best practices.

Global Educators Conclave educational conferences have been held to bring a positive change in the education system of Tamil Nadu and beyond. The initiative falls in line with the global educational policies and practices and promotes the same. Leading educators, education influencers, and education changemakers from all over the state gracefully marked their presence at this largest educational gathering in Tamil Nadu.

Educators and change makers who attended this latest event in Chennai have also shared their take on building a future-ready education system in the country. Taking inspiration from Dr. Thamizhachi's words of wisdom, they have already started working on a curriculum design that integrates technology in ways that are set to benefit the students of today and tomorrow. Over the years, 95 percent of school owners and 20,000+ educators have benefited from GEC conferences held year on year.

