Mera Desh Pahle – The Live Musical Saga | Written, Produced & Presented by Manoj Muntashir Shukla

New Delhi [India], September 17: Renowned writer, lyricist, poet, and storyteller Manoj Muntashir Shukla, producer Neelam Muntashir, and show director Deepak Gattani are set to present “Mera Desh Pahle—The Live Musical Saga,” a first-of-its-kind stage production that blends music, poetry, and performance to narrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s extraordinary journey.

“My pen has always been my tribute to my land. With Mera Desh Pahle, I aim to create not just a show, but an emotion—a celebration of India through the life and journey of one of its most iconic leaders,” said Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

The live saga will feature Manoj Muntashir, followed by acclaimed singers like B Praak, Sneha Shankar, Rishi Singh, Ashish Kulkarni, Ujwal Gajbhar, and other renowned Indian Idol singers, musicians, and performers, weaving words, rhythm, and visuals into a patriotic spectacle. The multi-city tour will begin on 18 September 2025 in Delhi, followed by shows in Mumbai, Patna, Varanasi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and other pan-Indian cities.

With this production, Manoj Muntashir Shukla steps beyond lyrics to become a cultural curator, presenting India's contemporary history on stage as a musical narrative. Manoj took to his Instagram to announce the shows in six different cities.

About Manoj Muntashir Shukla

Manoj Muntashir Shukla is one of India's most acclaimed writers, lyricists and poets, known for penning iconic songs like Teri Mitti, Galliyan, and Kaun Tujhe. His artistry often bridges entertainment and patriotism, and with Mera Desh Pahle, he takes this vision to the stage—offering audiences a unique fusion of poetry, music, and national pride.

