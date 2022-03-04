Merck Foundation CEO and African First Ladies celebrate the winners of Merck Foundation Film Awards "More Than a Mother" 2021

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the Winners of Merck Foundation Film Awards 'More Than a Mother' 2021 in partnership with African First Ladies who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother. The theme of the awards was: to create a film or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages about breaking Infertility stigma, Empowering Girls and Women through Education at all levels. Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, President of the "More than a Mother" campaign emphasized, "I am extremely happy to announce today the winners of Merck Foundation Film Awards "More Than a Mother" 2021 in partnership with African First Ladies. Big congratulations to all the winners. I appreciate the efforts put in by the young talents across Africa in their films through which they have beautifully conveyed important messages in line with the theme of the awards. I strongly believe that all forms of art including filmmaking can play a significant role in bringing about a culture shift in society, in the world. Our aim was to utilize this medium to encourage promising filmmakers and new talents across the continent to create short or long films either drama-documentary or docudrama conveying messages to break the stigma of infertility or empower Girl Education at all levels."

This year, Merck Foundation had two categories: English and French.

Here is the list of Award Winners:

FIRST POSITION (English):

Sharon Kavhu and Hatite Hoabeb, NAMIBIA

Film Name: Matumaini

Link:

Emulo Kgomotso, BOTSWANA

Film Name: 3 in 5

Link:

SECOND POSITION (English):

Nanmet Anthony, NIGERIA

Film Name: Future Present

Link:

FIRST POSITION (French):

Doux-mignon MALOBA, DRC

Film Name: Le defi de Mariana

Link: Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Film Awards were launched in 2017.

Winner of 2017 edition:

Molatelo Mainetje, SOUTH AFRICA

Film Name: Womb Man

Link: Winners of 2019 Edition:

Cecilia Oppong-Badu, GHANA

Film Name: Her She Woman

Link: Godfred Dela Duvi, GHANA

Film Name: Exhale

Link: Jane Labous, SENEGAL

Film Name: Angels

Link: Fatou Fadiga, GUINEA

Film Name: Infertile

Link:

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej further added, "I would also like to announce the Call for Applications for the new edition of the Merck Foundation Film Awards 'More Than a Mother' 2022. I am looking forward to the entries from our African Filmmakers and students of filmmaking institutions this year too.

However this year, I would like to emphasize that the theme in 2022 aims to address a wider range of topics such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Support Girls' Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV and Women Empowerment at all levels.

Filmmakers and Young talents of Africa, it's time to showcase your talent and contribute towards making a difference in society with your unique films with strong and relevant messages about app critical ca and sensitive issues we face in our continent. Be the voice of the voiceless, break the silence and let's all join hands to create a cultural shift."

Who can apply?

All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address any of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Support Girls' Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV and Women Empowerment at all levels. Last Date of Submission

July 30, 2022 How to Apply?

Please share your work as YouTube links on:submit@merck-foundation.com

Share a short brief about the issue you are addressing

The subject line of the mail should mention: Merck Foundation FILM Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022

Please specify your name, institution name, country, and contact details in the mail.

Categories:

-English-French-Portuguese-Arabic

Prize money: USD 1000 for each category.

The selection committee can decide to award more than one winner for each category based on the quality of work received.

