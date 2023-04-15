Merck Foundation marks World Art Day with their "Our Africa" TV Program to raise awareness about health and social issues

Accra [Ghana]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marks World Art Day 2023 through their African Community of Art and Fashion with Purpose. This pan African community has been established by Merck Foundation CEO to raise awareness on sensitive health and social issues in Africa and beyond through their pan African TV program "Our Africa" that has been broadcasted on prime TV stations of many countries like KTV in Kenya, NTV in Uganda, and GH One TV in Ghana and ZNBC in Zambia, AYV in Sierra Leone and LTV, Liberia, and it immediately captured the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across Africa.

"Our Africa" TV Program will soon be broadcast on TV 3 in Ghana, BTV in Botswana, KTN in Kenya and QTV in The Gambia. "Our Africa" TV Program is currently on social media handles of Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube) and Merck Foundation (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube).

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and One of 100 Most Influential Africans 2019, 2020, 2021 & 2022 said, "I am very happy to be celebrating the 'World Art Day 2023', as I strongly believe that Media, Art and Fashion play a very significant role in raising awareness on social and health issues and shaping the future development of our communities. Art and fashion have a purpose much beyond entertainment and looking good. They can contribute towards sensitizing communities about different social and health issues like Ending Child marriage, Ending FGM, Stopping GBV, Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education and Women Empowerment and raise awareness about diabetes and hypertension and more. Hence, we engage with Art communities through many of our initiatives and programs like our TV program "Our Africa" and Fashion, Film and Song Awards, Children Storybooks, Songs and more."

The UNESCO celebrates World Art Day to help reinforce the links between artistic creations and society, encourage greater awareness of the diversity of artistic expressions and highlight the contribution of artists towards sustainable development of the society.

"Art in Africa has a rich cultural legacy and history, we at Merck Foundation want to encourage the youth in the continent to make use of various forms of Art to create an impact and awareness on critical and sensitive social and health issues. With this thought, we have launched - 'Our Africa by Merck Foundation' TV Program to be the voice of the voiceless in Africa.

This TV program aims to break the silence about many social & health issues in our beloved Africa. Our aim with this TV program is to create a culture shift in the communities by focusing on relevant and important social and health issues in Africa.", added Senator, Dr Rasha.

Watch the Promo of the Program here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_RIoIMbFd2Q

Merck Foundation together with their partners, the African First Ladies, have launched 8 Children storybooks with interesting graphics to address key social issues such as ending child marriage, stopping GBV, supporting girl education, breaking the Infertility stigma, diabetes awareness etc. The storybooks are Sugar Free Jude, Mark's Pressure, Jackline's Rescue, Ride into the Future, Not Who You Are, Educating Linda and David's Story.

"We have collaborated with cartoon artists from various African countries to come up with these children's storybooks for our young readers and we will transfer them into mation," explained Dr Rasha.

Merck Foundation has also launched over 30 songs on breaking infertility stigma, supporting girls' education, and women empowerment, in English, French and Portuguese language.

Senator, Dr Rasha emphasized, "Music is a great medium to take the important and sensitive messages to the community. I have Produced and directed songs with local artists to address the cultural perception of infertility and how to change it. More than 30 songs have been created in English, French, Portuguese and local languages in countries such as Sierra Leone, Kenya, Zambia, Ghana, Burundi, Rwanda, Gambia, Malawi, Liberia, Mozambique, Uganda. We are proud that we have special songs created, composed, and sung by The President of Liberia, GEORGE WEAH and ITEKA Lucky Louange (Lucky-Lou), the daughter of The President of Burundi, EVARISTE NDAYISHMIYE & Madam ANGELINE NDAYISHMIYE for our More Than a Mother campaign to break the stigma around infertility and infertile women in particular."

To listen to the Merck Foundation songs and read the Merck Foundation storybooks, please visit:

https://merck-foundation.com/our-programs/Merck-Foundation-More-Than-a-Mother/Local-Songs-and-Children-Stories

Merck Foundation CEO in partnership with African First Ladies has also announced the Call for applications for their 8 important awards for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

Details of the Awards:

The awards announced are:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards "More Than a Mother" 2023

Media representatives and media students are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Click here to view more details.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards "More Than a Mother" 2023

All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Click here to view more details.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 2023

All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Click here to view more details.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards "More Than a Mother" 2023

All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Click here to view more details.

Submission deadline for Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" Awards:

30th September 2023.

5. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2023 "Diabetes & Hypertension"

Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Click here to view more details.

6. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2023 "Diabetes & Hypertension"

All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Click here to view more details.

7. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2023 "Diabetes & Hypertension"

All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Click here to view more details.

8. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2023 "Diabetes & Hypertension"

All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Click here to view more details.

Submission deadline for Merck Foundation "Diabetes & Hypertension" Awards:

30th October 2023.

All entries are to be submitted to submit@merck-foundation.com

Click on the link below to download Merck Foundation App

https://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard

Facebook: Merck Foundation

Twitter: @Merckfoundation

YouTube: MerckFoundation

Instagram: Merck Foundation

Flickr: Merck Foundation

Website: www.merck-foundation.com

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/BusinessWire India)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor