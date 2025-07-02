HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], July 2: Meta Infotech Limited, engaged in providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and services across multiple industries, has announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the BSE SME platform.

The IPO will open on July 4, 2025, and close on July 8, 2025, with a price band of ₹153 to ₹161 per equity share of face value ₹10 each.

The issue comprises a fresh issue and offer for sale of 12,45,000 & 37,35,000 equity shares respectively , aggregating to 49,80,000 shares with an issue size of ₹80.18 crore at the upper price band. The issue is being managed by Hem Securities Limited. KFin Technologies Limited is acting as the registrar to the issue.

The lot size is 800 equity shares and the minimum application is for 1,600 equity shares. Allocation is as follows:

* 23,37,600 shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) • 7,02,400 shares for Non-Institutional Investors (NII) • 16,37,600 shares for Individual Investors (II) • 50,400 shares for Employees • 2,52,000 shares for Market Makers.

Utilization of Proceeds:

* Funding capital expenditure towards new premises

* Setup of an interactive experience centre at registered office.

* Repayment in full or in part, of certain of our outstanding borrowings

* General corporate purposes like funding growth opportunities, brand building and other strategic initiatives.

Company Overview

Established in 1998 and headquartered in Mumbai, Meta Infotech Limited transitioned into the cybersecurity domain in 2010. The company delivers a wide range of cybersecurity solutions including Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), database security, endpoint detection and response, cloud security, identity and network security, and managed services. As of March 2025, it has a workforce of over 265 employees and serves clients across banking, capital markets, insurance, IT/ITES, and other industries. Offices are located in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Financial Highlights (FY25):

* Revenue: ₹218.82 crore

* EBITDA: ₹22.24 crore

* PAT: ₹14.50 crore

* ROE: 32.55%

* ROCE: 37.81%

* Debt/Equity: 0.39

* Order Book: ₹573.13 crore (as on April 30, 2025)

Leadership

* Mr. Venu Gopal Peruri, Chairman & Managing Director

* Mr. Mohammed Laeek, Whole-Time Director

* Mr. Rama Krishna Kishore, Whole-Time Director

Investor and Media Contact:

Corporate Communications - Meta Infotech Limited

Meta Infotech Ltd.

118/119, 1st Floor, Ackruti Star, Opp. Ackruti Centre Point, MIDC, Andheri (East), Mumbai- 400093.

Email: info@metainfotech.com

Website: www.metainfotech.com

Forward-Looking Statement:

Certain statements in this release may be forward-looking in nature, involving risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Meta Infotech Limited does not undertake to update these statements publicly.

