Metaverse911 Launches Employment-Focused "Extended Reality Certification Course" for Global Learners

New Delhi [India], August 13: Metaverse911 announces the launch of an employment-focused Hybrid Extended Reality (XR) Course for global learners. The course offers software engineers, technology professionals and Entrepreneurs a significant opportunity to integrate their careers with Extended (XR) / immersive technologies.

"Metaverse911 has been at the forefront of advancing extended technologies, helping dozens of XR product and platform companies to establish and succeed in the industry. We understand their people's needs, and with MECversity, we aim to fulfill the growing demand for trained manpower," said Rrahul Sethi, Chairman & Founder, Metaverse911.

"XRization of enterprises is inevitable. Every process touched by the internet today will transition from 2D to a 3D immersive environment, whether in customer experiences, staff training, factory monitoring, gamification, generative AI agents, sales, or HR. Our course is designed to provide work skills that boost career prospects for learners, technology professionals, and entrepreneurs," said Rohit Verma, MD & CEO, Metaverse911.

This Hybrid Extended Reality Course leverages the latest advancements in virtual and augmented reality technologies. By combining traditional online education with immersive experiences, the course offers learners a unique opportunity to engage deeply in hands-on experiences at the Metaverse Experience Center, with live projects from m911's exclusive XR partners.

For more information about Metaverse911 and the course, please visit:

Company: https://www.metaverse911.rs/mecversity

Contact: Rohit@metaverse911.rs

