Meteora World Tennis League unveils Toyam Sports Limited as official team owner for 2023

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 30: With just weeks to go until the return of the Meteora World Tennis League for 2023, organisers have unveiled the final official team owner for the upcoming event, with Toyam Sports Limited (TSL) to take ownership of The Hawks in December.

The newly named TSL Hawks will be owned by Pacific Star Sports (PSS), a UAE-based subsidiary company of Toyam Sports Limited, a sole BSE-listed sports company in India. The company features as a key collaborator to several of global sport's biggest events, including the ongoing development of international cricket with milestone events such as African Cup T20, Tanzania Cricket Premier League, Cricket Kenya, Oman Cricket Academy as well as the India-Bangladesh ODI series in recent past.

A pioneer in sports production, promotion, and management, TSL delivered a thrilling new addition to the Mixed Martial Arts space, TSL introduced the 'Kumite 1 League' in 2018. The company successfully organized the largest MMA fight night in India, between the teams from India and the UAE, with the iconic Mike Tyson serving as its brand ambassador. Earlier this year, TSL also produced 'Kumite-1 Warrior Hunt,' India's first sports reality web-series.

Ahead of the second season of the Meteora World Tennis League, TSL will step up in its role having previous sponsored the League for its inaugural edition in 2022.

The TSL Hawks will feature some of tennis' top talents, with current WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, ATP World No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz, WTA World No. 20 Caroline Garcia and ATP World No. 11 Casper Ruud set to take to the court at Meteora World Tennis League in Etihad Arena in December.

In light of this noteworthy development, Mohamedali Budhwani, CMD of Toyam Sports Limited, expresses, "Becoming an integral part of the Meteora World Tennis League (WTL) as a proud Team Owner is a moment of immense joy for us. Toyam Sports Limited (TSL), the sole BSE-listed sports company in India, has accomplished this remarkable feat through its UAE-based subsidiary company, Pacific Star Sports (PSS).

We take great pride in being the owners of the HAWKS team in WTL, featuring standout players such as Casper Rudd (ATP ranking 11), Hubert Hurkacz (ATP ranking 9), Iga Swiatek (WTA ranking 1), and Caroline Garcia (WTA ranking 20). With these top-tier tennis players on our side, we are confident in delivering thrilling matches and are determined to secure this year's title.

Toyam Sports Limited and Pacific Star Sports has consistently led the charge in promoting various sports in India and globally. I am unwaveringly committed to enhancing Toyam Sports Limited's impact, solidifying our position as a key player in the dynamic world of sports. In the upcoming year of 2024, our strategic vision encompasses establishing partnerships with diverse sports leagues across Europe and the United States."

Rahul Saxena, Chief Operations Officer, Meteora World Tennis League, added: "It is an honor to welcome our latest team owner, Toyam Sports Limited ahead of the upcoming season of Meteora World Tennis League, with the newly named TSL Hawks set to take to the court with a star-studded line-up in just a few weeks' time.

"Adding TSL as one of our esteemed owners for this year's event is a significant moment, with all the pieces in place for what will be a memorable edition of the Meteora World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi in December."

The TSL Hawks are set to play in the opening matches of Meteora World Tennis League against Honor FX Falcons on Thursday 21st December, with subsequent contests against PBG Eagles and SG Maverick Kites on Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd December for the chance to reach the Finals on Sunday 24th December at Etihad Arena.

Tickets to see TSL Hawks and all the teams in action are now on sale via the Etihad Arena website as well as Platinum List and Virgin Megastores, With tickets selling fast, fans can find more information on etihadarena.ae.

