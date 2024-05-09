Mezera Brewery and Kitchen Redefines Culinary and Brewery Scene in Bangalore with Spectacular Launch Event

SMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 9: Eat Repeat India Pvt Ltd, the renowned creators of iconic F&B brands in Bangalore, have officially launched Mezera Brewery and Kitchen, a one-of-a-kind establishment in JP Nagar, Bangalore.

Mezera stands out with its unique concept, offering visitors a blend of funky, never-seen-before interiors and eclectic vibes that promise an unforgettable experience. Featuring bold designs and a vibrant atmosphere, Mezera is set to redefine the brewery scene in Bangalore.

The launch of Mezera Brewery and Kitchen in JP Nagar, Bangalore was a spectacular event, truly one of a kind. The ambiance was funky and unique, setting it apart from the rest. The grand launch exceeded all expectations and offered much more than anticipated. Attendees were treated to a first-of-its-kind light and sound storytelling experience, mesmerising fire acts, and live jazz performances that kept everyone in awe throughout the event. The food, beverages, and desserts served were in a class of their own, adding to the overall splendour of the evening.

Nerall Bakhai, CEO, Eat Repeat India Pvt Ltd says, "With Mezera Brewery and Kitchen, we aim to push the boundaries of innovation and creativity in the culinary world. This is not just a launch; it's a celebration of art, taste, and community. We invite everyone to join us in this exciting journey."

The eclectic vibes of Mezera is not limited to only its ambience. Mezera prides itself on offering a one of its kind menu curated by renowned Chef Nishant Chaubey. The menu showcases a delightful fusion of flavours, featuring signature dishes such as: Bruschetta Caprese, Homemade Chlorophyll Ravioli, Kibbeh, Truffle Parmesan French Fries, Gnudi, Signature Slow-cooked Shikandari Raan, Signature San Sabastian Basque Cheesecake and many more. Each dish at Mezera is a masterpiece in itself, skilfully crafted to tantalise the taste buds and leave you craving for more. At Mezera, diners can expect a culinary journey like no other along with their signature in-house brews.

This new addition to the Eat Repeat India family is poised to become a favourite destination for beer enthusiasts and food aficionados alike. Stay tuned for an array of exciting events, tastings, and culinary delights at Mezera Brewery and Kitchen!

Eat Repeat India Pvt Ltd is a trailblazing hospitality company known for creating innovative and beloved brands in the culinary world. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for culinary adventures, Eat Repeat India has established itself as a go-to destination for unparalleled dining experiences.

For more information, please visit: https://www.instagram.com/mezera_brewery/?igsh=NnYyOXN4MDJydXg3

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor