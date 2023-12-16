MFine's Expanded Lab & Services in Gurugram - Ab Gurugram Bolega - Mfine!

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 16: The vibrant and cosmopolitan city of Gurugram, known for its dynamic and modern ambience, gets a revamp with an expanded and enhanced lab now closer to the city, having shifted from Manesar to Gurugram's Sohna road, offering upgraded healthcare services.

Founded in the year 2017, Mfine is an on-demand, healthcare platform which offers professional diagnostics and health check-up services that can be availed from the comfort of home or office. Mfine has redefined the primary healthcare sector with full-stack omni-channel services at your fingertips.

The new lab aims to heighten the standards while bringing omni-channel healthcare solutions to the residents of Gurugram, ensuring that individuals can easily access high-quality medical services.

Mayur Abhaya, MD & CEO of LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., expresses his pride and excitement while talking about the launch of their latest lab in Gurugram. Mayur confidently declares, "The Future of healthcare has now come closer to our beloved Gurugram! And the launch of our revamped lab functions as a regional reference lab for North India."

He adds that "With this step, we will be able to offer a bigger and better Test menu of over 3500 tests along with a faster Turnaround time. We also find ourselves reaching out to more customers, doctors and partners and offering effective healthcare solutions to the entire Delhi NCR region."

Mayur goes on to say that, "This lab also extends our milestone of opening 30 new labs in the last year. We are now present across Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal in the East, and Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka in the South, Maharashtra and Gujarat in the West along with Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and UP in the North, offering MFine's complete set of services while constantly looking to spread to other cities/states of India.

MFine - a market leader in Genetics and Molecular Diagnostics, stands as an AI-driven, on-demand healthcare platform, offering users seamless access to top-notch integrated healthcare services and cutting-edge health management tools and trackers. Distinguished by its ISO 27001 certification, this health-tech platform collaborates with renowned hospitals, specialised doctors, and accredited diagnostic labs, ensuring a trustworthy and comprehensive healthcare experience for its users.

Mfine's robust healthcare network for B2C model, comprises a staggering 8 Million + User base, with 40 Thousand + Labs pan India and 200+ experience centres in 150+ cities.

Whereas in the B2B model, they are connected with 2 Thousand + Hospitals, 10 Thousand + Doctors and 5 Thousand + Business partners which are now expanding across India. This new venture introduces franchisee-owned collection centres, reinforcing Mfine's commitment to providing accessible and comprehensive healthcare services across the region.

Gurugram customers can now access Mfine's rich plethora of services along with 4500+ advanced Pathology and other services like Doctor consultation, At-home lab tests, X-Rays and Scans, Care plans, etc. under one umbrella via the Mfine app.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor