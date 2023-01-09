MG Motor India Unveils Next-Gen Hector with Autonomous Level 2 (ADAS) Technology

MG Motor India today unveiled the Next-Gen Hector which has a host of exciting new technologies, intuitive features and driving comfort. The Next-Gen Hector is built to further enhance the on-road experience with even better levels of safety and driving convenience. The new SUV, with its all-new striking bold exterior and mesmerising interiors, evolved safety features, and elegant design elements offer an unprecedented drive and user experience. The Next-Gen Hector, which is being offered in 5, 6, and 7-seater configurations, offers intelligently designed seating options, plush interiors, and ample space. Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "We are grateful to our customers for the overwhelming response to the MG Hector since its launch in 2019. Hector brought with it the first-ever experience of an internet car. This Next-Gen Hector enhances the stance of the MG Hector through looks, interiors, and technology. It comes with the assurance of our MG Shield program which offers a hassle-free and smooth ownership experience for our customers who can experience the Next-Gen Hector for themselves at our 300 centres across India."

The Autonomous Level 2 SUV offers 11 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features including Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Auto Turn Indicators to deliver complete peace of mind, safety, and comfort. The intelligent Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) ensures minimal effort and maximum safety in a traffic jam situation by keeping the vehicle in the middle of the lane and maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

The newly introduced Smart Auto Turn Indicators in Next Gen MG Hector also offer a hassle-free and safe driving experience. Based on the steering angle, the respective indicator light automatically gets ON/OFF. This automatic signal will be useful when the driver fails to put on the indicator while entering the road from a parking space or during a U-turn.

The new SUV has India's largest 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD portrait infotainment system along with a brand-new user interface. The technological innovation is also manifest in the first-in-segment Digital Bluetooth® Key and Key Sharing capability. In case of an emergency or loss of a key, the Digital Key can be used to lock, unlock, start, and drive the vehicle. Using the Remote Lock / Unlock feature, the car can be unlocked from anywhere. With the key-sharing function, one can share an additional key with up to two people.

Moreover, the Next-Gen Hector now has more than 75 connected features including 100 voice commands, thanks to the revolutionary i-SMART technology that combines hardware, software, connectivity, services, and applications for smarter, enjoyable drives.

The Next-Gen Hector's voice commands, included with the i-SMART tech, include segment-first features such as touch-screen control for the sunroof, voice commands for ambient lights, navigation voice guidance in five Indian languages,50+ Hinglish commands, and other helpful apps such as Park+ for parking discovery and booking and the Jio-Saavn App for music. The premium audio system by Infinity comes enabled with wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay and delivers truly immersive, 360-degree rich sound.

The Next-Gen Hector also has other key safety features such as 6 airbags, a 360-degree HD camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Assist Control (HAC), all four-wheel disc brakes, a 3-point seat belt for all seats, electric parking brake (EPB), and front parking sensors.

The Next-Gen Hector Plus, which is being offered in 5,6, and 7-seater configurations, offers intelligently designed seating options, plush interiors, and ample space. The interiors are available in a dual-tone argil brown and black theme with a wooden finish. The 6-seater SUV seats come in a captain configuration while the 7-seater vehicle is offered with bench seats.

The Hector, India's first Internet SUV, was introduced by MG Motor India in 2019 and has since set a new bar for SUVs in India by giving shape to its philosophy of connected, autonomous, shared, and electric mobility.

The Next-Gen Hector brings with it the unique car ownership program "MG SHIELD" after-sales service options. Also, customers will be offered a standard 5+5+5 package i.e., a warranty of five years with unlimited kilometers, five years of roadside assistance, and five labour-free periodic services.

