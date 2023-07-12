MG Motor launches India's first pure-electric internet SUV - ZS EV now with Autonomous Level-2 (ADAS)

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 12: MG Motor India, the British automobile brand with a 99-year-old legacy, today launched the enhanced variant of its ZS EV with Autonomous Level-2, (ADAS) at a price of Rs 27.89 Lakh valid for a limited time. The Autonomous Level-2, (ADAS) set of features enhances the driving experience by providing assistance, control, and comfort in various driving situations. The MG ZS EV embodies the evolution of electric mobility, combining electric power, internet connectivity, and autonomous capabilities. The futuristically designed SUV offers a good on-road appearance, driving convenience, and luxurious plush interiors.

The MG ZS EV's Autonomous Level 2 (ADAS) technology which works on three levels of sensitivity – low, medium and high, and three levels of warning – haptic, audio and visual, enhances the driving experience and safety of the passengers. Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) ensures a hassle-free driving experience, even in congested traffic. Forward Collision Warning (FCW) enhances safety by notifying the driver of potential collisions and applying autonomous deceleration if there is no action from the driver. The Speed Assist System (SAS) alerts and prevents one from over speeding. Lane Functions improve safety by helping prevent unintentional deviation from the driving lane. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) enhances convenience by reducing driver fatigue and safety by maintaining proper distance from the vehicle in front.

According to Gaurav Gupta Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, “The globally successful MG ZS EV brings with it safety and convenience with the introduction of Autonomous Level 2 (ADAS) and underscores MG's commitment to electric mobility and a sustainable future. By offering a viable, attractive ownership experience, and an accessible electric SUV to Indian consumers, MG Motor India aims to accelerate the transition towards a zero-emission future and help boost the EV ecosystem in India.”

Evolved Battery

The pure-electric SUV’s battery has been tested to meet the most stringent safety and performance requirements that enhance its overall durability, provide stable battery operation and better lifespan in Indian driving conditions. The battery has been designed to comply with IP69K to provide better dust and water resistance and meets the UL2580 Safety Management System as well as the ASIL-D Enhanced Safety Integrity Level rating.

Evolved Charging

With its range and versatile charging options, the MG ZS EV empowers customers to explore more without compromising on convenience. Charging the vehicle is a hassle-free process, offering flexibility for various lifestyles. The vehicle can be charged easily and conveniently through six charging solutions, such as DC Super-Fast Chargers at dealerships, AC Fast Chargers which can be installed at homes and offices by MG, a plug-and-charge cable onboard, charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance), and community chargers etc.

Evolved Ownership

In addition, the ZS EV with its progressive look and wide SUV stance comes tailor-made for uninterrupted, performance-assured ownership, and enjoyable drives all thanks to its extended driving range of 461* km on a single charge with its 50.3kWh advanced prismatic battery. Engineered with precision, the prismatic battery delivers one of the best real-world ranges in its class and comes with 8 years battery warranty*. MG ZSEV owners can enjoy an extended driving range on a single charge, empowering them to embark on longer journeys with confidence. Also, the ZS EV makes economic sense with its superior TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) and running cost of 60 paise/km*. In effect, this translates to savings of up to Rs 4,00,000* over three years as compared to the costs of comparable SUVs built on ICE powertrains.

Evolved Exteriors

The ZS EV comes with full LED Hawkeye headlamps and LED tail lamps. The wheels are R17 Tomahawk hub design alloy, and the SUV comes in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Exclusive Pro. It is available in four colours: Glaze Red**, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, and Candy White.

Evolved Tech

The ZS EV comes bundled with iSMART next-gen technology that combines hardware, software, services, and applications to offer 75+ connected car features to make for smoother, more satisfying driving experiences. The first-in-segment Digital Key enables locking, unlocking, starting, and even driving the ZS EV, without the physical key. The SUV also comes with a full digital cluster with a 17.78 cm, embedded LCD screen and a segment-leading 25.7 cm HD Touchscreen infotainment system. The ZS EV has 100+ VR commands to control various features like Sky Roof, AC, Music, Navigation, etc. It has Live location sharing & tracking and weather forecast information.

Evolved Safety

In terms of safety, MG ZS EV is offered with a 1st in-segment 360-degree around view camera with rear parking sensors and a Hill Descent Control (HDC), another first-in-segment feature. The vehicle has 6 airbags (dual, front, side, and curtain), electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a hill-start assist.

Evolved Interiors

The interiors of the ZS EV combine aesthetics and comfort. It comes in a Dual-tone Iconic ivory theme and a Dark Grey theme already available for existing models. The ZS EV has a first-in-segment rear AC vent.

Evolved Engine

The ZS EV 8-layer hairpin motor delivers 176PS power and provides a 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 8.5 seconds. The vehicle comes with three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport, for drive customization as per driver requirements.

Evolved Service

As with other MG vehicles, the ZS EV brings with it the unique car ownership program “MG e-SHIELD” with after-sales service options for the assurance and convenience of owners. Customers can opt for combinations of warranty extension, RSA extension and maintenance plans at competitive prices.

+For the ZS EV Exclusive Pro variant

*Actual performance figures may differ in conditions other than test conditions

**Dual Tone Iconic Ivory interior theme available in Exclusive & Exclusive Pro variants only

Touchscreen Infotainment, Digital Cluster, Sky Roof - available in Exclusive & Exclusive Pro variants only

*Glaze Red is available in Exclusive & Exclusive Pro variants

