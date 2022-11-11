MG ranks highest in India Sales Satisfaction for second consecutive year

In an era of digitalization, with more than 73 per cent of vehicle shoppers in India knowing the exact model to be purchased and 88 per cent researching online, product discovery at a showroom remains an important driver of customer experience, according to the J.D. Power 2022 India Sales Satisfaction Index Study (SSI)SM released today.

Since 2021, J.D. Power has re-launched the India Sales Satisfaction Index Study in partnership with NielsenIQ.

The study finds that customers with a seamless product discovery engagement have an increase of 28 index points (on a 1,000-point scale) over those who do not (872 vs. 844, respectively). However, more than one-third (36 per cent) of customers in India mentions that the product discovery engagement was not seamless.

"Even in an era of instant information availability, the importance of sales consultant-led product discovery continues to drive purchase experience," said Sandeep Pande, lead of the automotive practice India at NielsenIQ. "With customers returning to the showrooms for their purchase, a seamless product discovery will aid satisfaction and will drive dealer referrals."

Following are additional key findings of the 2022 study:

Commercial engagement issues affect overall satisfaction: Nearly one-third (27 per cent) of customers mention that they faced one or more issues during their commercial engagement with the dealers. Satisfaction of these customers drops 26 points compared with those who do not experience any such issues.

Millennials1 and Gen Z customers remain hard to please: Millennials and Gen Z customers remain the least satisfied, with an overall satisfaction of 852. That score, which is lower than the industry average, reflects lower satisfaction in product discovery engagement as 41 per cent of this cohort citing issues vs. 33 per cent among older customers.

Key explanations on the day of delivery and beyond: Customers remain sensitive towards key explanations on the day of delivery and a bit beyond. Customers who are provided all explanations, a special ceremony and a follow-up call have an average score of 871. When a dealer fails to complete one of these steps, satisfaction declines to 835.

Study Ranking

MG ranks highest for a second consecutive year, with a score of 881. Toyota (878) ranks second and Hyundai (872) ranks third.

The 2022 India Sales Satisfaction Study (SSI) is based on responses from 6,618 new vehicle owners who purchased their vehicle from January through December 2021. The study was fielded from June through September 2022.

The study measures new-vehicle owners' satisfaction with sales process by examining their satisfaction on six factors (listed in order of importance); delivery process (20 per cent), dealer facility (18 per cent), paperwork completion (17 per cent), working out the deal (15 per cent), sales consultant (15 per cent), brand website (14 per cent). The study only examines the after-sale satisfaction in the mass market segment.

1 J.D. Power defines generational groups as Pre-Boomers (born before 1946); Boomers (1946-1964); Gen X (1965-1976); Gen Y (1977- 1994); and Gen Z (1995-2004). Millennials (1982-1994) are a subset of Gen Y.

