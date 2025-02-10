MGM T20 Championship 2025 All Set to Kick Off from Feb 8 – 11

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], February 10: The much-awaited 1st MGM T20 Championship 2025 is all set to be held from February 8 at MGM School of Sports—a high-performance cricket academy based in Kapursingh, Cuttack, Odisha—in collaboration with Coaching Beyond, a premier institute for cricket excellence founded by Shri Ravi Shastri and his former Team India coaching colleagues Shri Bharat Arun and Shri R Sridhar.

This premier cricket tournament, scheduled to run until February 11, aims to scout emerging cricket talent while fostering a stronger sporting community in the region.

Shri Ravi Shastri and Shri Bharat Arun inaugurated the four-day T20 tournament, which features teams from the MGM School of Sports and the Coaching Beyond Cricket Excellence Centre from Chennai, Hyderabad, and Vadodara. These teams will showcase their cricketing prowess throughout the tournament. The occasion was also graced by prominent cricketers, including former international bowler Shri Venkatapathy Raju and Odisha's well-known international cricketer Shri Debashish Mohanty.

Expressing his appreciation for the tournament, Shri Ravi Shastri stated, “MGM School of Sports boasts world-class infrastructure and residential facilities to help young cricketers grow and improve. The MGM T20 Championship 2025 is a great opportunity for players to showcase their talent and chase their dreams.”

Elaborating on the tournament's significance, Shri Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, CMD of MGM Group, said, “We are thrilled to host the MGM T20 Championship 2025 and provide a promising platform for emerging cricketers. This tournament is not just about competition but also about creating opportunities and strengthening cricket in Odisha.”

He further added, “With cricket's growing popularity in India, the MGM T20 Championship 2025 promises to be a thrilling event that celebrates talent, passion, and the spirit of the game. Cricket fans and sports enthusiasts are invited to witness the action-packed matches and support the next generation of cricketing stars.”

Notably, the MGM T20 Championship serves as a crucial platform for talent identification, offering local players an opportunity to showcase their skills in a competitive environment. With scouts, coaches, and potential sponsors closely observing performances, the tournament aims to serve as a stepping stone for many aspiring cricketers to advance in the globally acclaimed game.

By organizing a professionally managed tournament, MGM School of Sports remains committed to nurturing young athletes, reinforcing cricket's foundation in Odisha, and inspiring budding cricketers to pursue the sport as a professional career.

