MGrow, Kalp Studio and IBM Launch Scholarship to Boost Youth Employability

New Delhi [India], April 24: MGrow, a platform dedicated to upskilling students and professionals for job related programs, has joined hands with IBM and Kalp Studio to launch a pioneering scholarship program focused on empowering India’s youth in the transformative fields of Blockchain, AI & Machine Learning and Data Analytics.

This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to bridge the growing skills gap in emerging technologies and enhance the employability of India’s young generation by providing them with access to industry-relevant training and career opportunities. The program offers a fully sponsored 8-month online program for selected candidates, along with IBM certifications for all participants and a unique 100% job guarantee for eligible graduates.

“India stands at the cusp of a digital revolution, and emerging technologies like Blockchain, AI, and Data Science are the key drivers,” said Mreenal Chauhan, Founder of MGrow. “At MGrow, we believe in empowering our youth with the right skills and opportunities. This scholarship program, in collaboration with IBM, is our commitment to fostering a future-ready workforce and accelerating India’s technological advancement.”

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Mrityunjaya Prajapati, CEO of Kalp Studio, said: “There is an urgent need to make emerging technologies like blockchain more accessible and career-ready. Through this program, our aim is not only to teach blockchain but to build a reliable pathway into the industry, with a job waiting at the end.”

The Scholarship Program includes:

A fully sponsored 8-month online program (worth ₹4,50,000) for selected 250 candidates.

Guaranteed Job Placement for selected 250 candidates upon successful completion.

IBM certifications for all participating candidates.

Comprehensive training in Blockchain, AI & Machine Learning, and Data Analytics.

Hands-on projects, industry mentorship, and career development support.

Paid internship with stipend of up to ₹10,000 per month

The program is designed to cater to graduates from various disciplines, students graduating in 2023-2026, freshers with strong analytical and logical skills, and professionals from technology, marketing, or analytics backgrounds.

Applications for the MGrow & Kalp Studio Scholarship Program are now open. Interested candidates can find more information and apply at https://mgrow.club/pages/ibm-certified-scholarship-program-guaranteed-job.

About MGrow:

MGrow’s mission is to empower 1,000,000 fresh graduates and diploma holders with high-quality, white-collar jobs by 2030. MGrow is a career acceleration platform oﬀering certiﬁed programs in blockchain, data analytics, and AI. Backed by DPIIT, NASSCOM and Skill Council of Green Jobs, it delivers performance-based scholarships, hands-on mentorship, and guaranteed job placement to learners seeking industry-ready skills and outcomes.

About Kalp Studio:

Kalp Studio, a flagship product of KALP Digital, is a leading blockchain infrastructure provider empowering developers and enterprises to build decentralized applications (dApps) with speed and efficiency. Offering pre-built modules, seamless third-party integrations, and advanced customization features, Kalp Studio delivers scalable blockchain solutions across industries.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor