Mikro Grafeio Reports Remarkable Growth and Expansion in India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 30: Mikro Grafeio, proudly shares its substantial growth and expansion over the past three years, showcasing its commitment to excellence, innovation, and social responsibility with a clear bias towards non-metros!

Since its incorporation three years ago, Mikro Grafeio has embarked on a transformative journey, with the past 24 months in particular, witnessing meaningful milestones and achievements. The company has swiftly established 40+ centers across 22 cities, primarily focusing on South India. This strategic expansion reflects Mikro Grafeio's dedication to providing affordable and quality office space solutions ,tailored to the needs of the clients.

Starting with a single client in October 2021, Mikro Grafeio has rapidly expanded its client portfolio to include over 100 esteemed clients today. Notable clients such as UB, RedBus, TVS Logistics, TTK Group, Zee Learning, Zomato, and Aditya Birla Group companies have entrusted Mikro Grafeio for their office needs, highlighting the company's reputation for reliability and client satisfaction.

With a current seat inventory of over 3000 seats, Mikro Grafeio aims to scale up to 10000 seats by December 2024, demonstrating its commitment to accommodating client growth and market demand. Geographically, the company has expanded beyond its initial focus on Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, now venturing into Western and Northern parts of India.

Mikro Grafeio places a strong emphasis on positive social impact and corporate social responsibility. By providing employment opportunities to youth in their hometowns, the company contributes to local economies and social cohesion. Furthermore, Mikro Grafeio's expansion into emerging towns and cities helps declutter urban centers, reducing pollution and improving overall quality of life.

Looking ahead, Mikro Grafeio is poised for further growth and innovation. The company aims to expand its seat inventory to over 35,000 by December 2026 and increase its presence to over 50 locations, including areas in the North East, West, and Northern parts of India. Additionally, Mikro Grafeio introduces innovative solutions such as FlexiOffice and MultiCity Contract to streamline office management for clients.

"We are thrilled to share the story of our remarkable growth and expansion over the past three years," said Ramessh Ramani, COO of Mikro Grafeio. "Our success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, the support and understanding of our partners ,as well as the trust and support of our clients. We remain committed to driving excellence, fostering social impact, and supporting the growth of businesses across India, beyond the metros ."

Mikro Grafeio is a leading provider of integrated workspace and workforce solutions across India. With a focus on innovation, client satisfaction, and social impact, our differentiators have always been our personalised problem-solving attitude and the ability to bundle all our offerings as one integrated solution delivered through a managed services model that requires no capital investment and under a single contract. We leverage technology to deliver exceptional customer experience through our award-winning workspace management platform.

