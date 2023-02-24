MIL rev up 50 pc, PAT 80 pc in Apr-Dec period of FY 23

Vadodara-based Maximus International Limited's revenue for nine-months ended December 31, 2022, stands at Rs 74.77-crore, up 50% as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

Maximus has achieved a staggering increase in its EBITDA by 100 basis points (bps) for the same nine-month period as compared to previous corresponding period. The EBITDA for the said period is Rs 8.73-crore, around 60% leap as compared to that of the previous corresponding period.

The growth in revenue and EBITDA has led to a jump in PAT by more than 80% to Rs 5.95 Cr for the reporting period as compared to the same period in the previous year.

The EPS of the company has increased from Rs 0.24 to Rs 0.45 per share, with a face value of Re 1 for the nine-months ended December 31, 2022, a whopping 90% climb as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company has significantly surpassed its performance of the previous financial year within just the first nine-months of the current financial year.

Maximus which has been profitable since incorporation, has succeeded in maintaining a stable growth rate throughout the first three quarters of the current fiscal.

The company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of specialty lubricants with a strong presence in the African and Middle-Eastern markets. Its strategy now is to accelerate its growth and expand its margins and profitability through a better product mix and focus on new potential markets.

For further details on the company please refer the below-mentioned link:

https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/dbc92e5a-74d1-468c-a41b-4dfc6a7f178c.pdf

Maximus International Limited (MIL) is a subsidiary of Optimus Finance Limited (BSE Listed), a Vadodara based non-banking finance company registered by the Reserve Bank of India. MIL was incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013.

MIL is engaged in importing, trading and exporting a wide range of products in various quantities and specifications to meet the variegated requirements of our clients for whom we act as a Resource/Intermediate Company.

For further details on the company please visit https://www.maximusinternational.in/

For Further details, please get in touch with:

Contact Details

* Investor Relation

NAME -- Milind Joshi

Designation -- Chief Financial Officer

Email - milind@maximusinternational.in

Phone number - +91 265 2325321/2345321

* Corporate Communications/PR

NAME - Job Cornelius

Email: job.cornelius@gmail.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor