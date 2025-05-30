Miley Cyrus Releases New Album Something Beautiful

VMPL

New York [US], May 30: Miley Cyrus's ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, is out now via Columbia Records and available on all streaming platforms. Listen HERE.

The 13-track album blends emotional clarity with expansive, cinematic production. It features the new song "Easy Lover," alongside previously released tracks "More to Lose" and "End of the World," as well as new highlights like "Walk of Fame."

A full-length visual companion to the album premieres June 6 at the Tribeca Festival. Directed by Miley Cyrus, Brendan Walter, Jacob Bixenman, and acclaimed filmmaker Panos Cosmatos, the film brings the world of Something Beautiful to life. Naomi Campbell also appears in the visual for "Every Girl You've Ever Loved".

Produced by Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett, with contributions from Brittany Howard, Maxx Morando, and Michael Pollack, Something Beautiful is introspective, sonically adventurous, and emotionally grounded.

The visual album will have a one-night theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada on June 12, with international screenings beginning June 27. The link to buy the film tickets is here: www.MileyCyrusSomethingBeautiful.com

WATCH THE OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO FOR "EASY LOVER" HERE

