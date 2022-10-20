Milind Soman flagged off GM Half Marathon, 5000 plus Participated

October 20: The most-awaited spectacular Running Event of Mumbai was successfully wrapped up on 16th October 2022 named “GM Half Marathon”, presented by Goregaon Sports Club. It was the first run for a cause marathon organized by GSC and for which “GM Modular” was the title sponsor. With 10 thousand entries more than Five Thousand participated in half marathon of 5, 10 & 21 Kms showed spirit of Mumbai at the early in Morning.

The prestigious event “GM Half Marathon” garnered colossal online registrations from all sports enthusiasts and witnessed both elite and new runners of all walks of life and ages running on the track with gusto and tremendous energy. Also, the winner of the marathon was rewarded with a coveted Gold Coin for the feat.

An array of illustrious personalities from the sports fraternity graced the Half Marathon event with their presence, and one of them was supermodel & legendary fitness icon Milind Soman.

Elaborating on this event, Milind Soman stated that “he was elated to be part of this happening marathon and hope that more and more people join the fitness bandwagon tied up with a mission.”

Mr Jayanth Jain, GM Modular CEO & MD was also present at the event, along with Kumarpal Banda (Director, GM) & Rajesh Sharma (Marketing Director of GM).

Mr Jayanth Jain stated that “the marathon garnered a resounding success in this first year of inception and it was indeed a moment of great pride for the GM team to partner as the title sponsor for this event. We will continue our association with the event and hope to make this event bigger in years to come.”

GM Modular had exclusively partnered for this Half Marathon event to initiate an active change in society for the fearless hearts of the nation and it’s going to be a long-term association. The funds received from this extravagant event were given for a noble cause; electric vehicles were accorded to Para-athletes to assist them with hassle-free commute to training grounds in preparation for the Paralympics 2024.

For GM Modular, one of the paramount reasons for being associated with this marathon event is the cause added to it, as well as the profound impact & influence of running on society.

GM Modular is a leading electrical solutions brand, highly acclaimed for its innovation and bespoke design, since the year 2002. Its popularity is tremendously increasing and GM has a wide range of products like contemporary LED lighting, new generation switches, fans and wires & cables to bring exceptional comfort and convenience to every home.

