Milltrust Narnolia India fund target assets of USD 200 Million

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24: Milltrust International, a prominent UK and Singapore-based investment group with an investing cum fund management of USD 500 Million, having experience spread across over 30 countries and a SEBI Registered Foreign Portfolio Investor, has proudly appointed Narnolia Financial Services as the exclusive New India manager on its Cayman Island based Global Emerging Markets Platform which aims at enhancing access to top-tier emerging markets opportunities through local insights and expertise.

Established in 1997, managing, advising and serving about USD 300 Million fund, having been awarded by BSE and affiliates as the second largest Investment advisor and most consistent portfolio manager of the country, Narnolia will manage an All-caps India Equity Strategy under the brand name of Milltrust Narnolia India fund, based on Narnolia's investment philosophy of 'Growth in Value' with a strong commitment to ethical investing principles, aligning perfectly with Milltrust's values. It will be a well diversified Equity fund investing into various caps and sectors with target assets of USD 200 Million.

Milltrust international has been a pioneer in sustainable investing since its founding in 2010, offering an innovative platform that connects investors with specialized country teams around the world, enhancing access to top-tier emerging markets opportunities through local insights and expertise.

According to Eric Anderson, Head of Investment Solutions at Milltrust, "We started investing in India in partnership with UTI way back in 2011. Post pandemic, the Indian market phenomenon has broadened, with many new contributors to market performance beyond the small set of stock market darlings that now feature in every international investor's portfolio."

Anderson further added, "We believe Narnolia, with its award winning fund performance supported by deep bench of industry analysts will provide fresh impetus to our India allocation, ensuring continued access to high-quality, sustainable investments in emerging markets for our investors."

