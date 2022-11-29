Mind Wars associates with the Ministry of Tourism to conduct a quiz on “Tourism in India” for schools across India

India’s largest quizzing and general knowledge platform, Mind Wars, associates with the Ministry of Tourism to conduct nationwide school quiz competitions.



Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29: In association with ZEEL Mind Wars, India’s biggest knowledge platform for school students, the Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India, organized a quiz competition on Tourism in India for schools across the country. The nationwide quiz competition was held between September 27th and October 11th, 2022, and was open to students from Std VI to XII. To encourage participation, the competition was completely free of charge.

The quizzes were conducted across three categories: Group 1 (Classes VI, VII, and VIII), Group 2 (classes IX and X), and Group 3 (XI and XII). The top 1000 scorers selected from all three groups were rewarded with exclusive gift hampers and certificates.

What better way to celebrate the beauty of our motherland than to share the innate features of tourism in a quiz format?

More than 5,100 schools and 42,000 students participated in this nationwide quiz competition. With a number close to 6,000, Delhi topped the list of states with the maximum student participation across more than 600 schools. Uttar Pradesh followed suit, with more than 5600 students taking part in the competition from close to 540 schools. Maharashtra being a close third, had 3800 student registrations across 550 schools.



The purpose of organizing a competition on such a grand scale was to sensitize the youth about the gamut of cultures and exclusive tourist destinations that thrive in our country. In New Delhi, close to 650 schools and 6,000 students took part in the contest, followed by Mumbai, which saw close to 160 schools and 950 students battling it out in the quiz contest. More than 90 schools and 900 students lapped up the one-of-a-kind quiz competition in Hyderabad.

Travelling teaches us important life skills, allows us to meet new people, and fosters cultural appreciation. To commemorate World Tourism Day, the competition commenced on September 27th across the country. All participants were awarded a participation certificate. The event was time-locked, with 20 multiple-choice questions that had to be answered in under 10 minutes. The content was available for all students in Hindi and English.

Mr. Umesh Kr Bansal, Executive Vice President, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, stated, “This association with the Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India, marks a significant feat for ZEEL Mind Wars. Students are constantly on a path of self-discovery, and trips are like short but intensive courses on tolerance, relationships, and needs. Our team at Mind Wars is constantly trying to devise ways to promote holistic education through on-ground extra-curricular activities and student interactions. In today’s world, it is imperative that children be provided a platform where they can nurture and grow. ”



Mind Wars has been on a mission since 2019 to make every student smarter, not just academically but also proficient in general knowledge and current affairs. The Mind Wars platform is live on the Zee5 App, and over 24 lakh students from around 35,000+ schools across India have become a part of this edutainment revolution.

