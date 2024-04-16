Mind Wars Presents National Academic Championship 2024 in Collaboration with International Academic Competitions

Students Nationwide Invited to Compete for Global Acclaim and Scholarly Distinction in the Asian Academic Championship with Full Expenses Covered

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: Mind Wars, in partnership with the International Academic Competitions, joyfully unveils the Mind Wars National Academic Championship (NAC) 2024, building on the resounding success of last year’s NAC 2023. This distinguished academic competition provides students nationwide with an unparalleled platform to showcase their intellectual capabilities on a global stage. Serving as a springboard to International Academic Competitions, the Mind Wars NAC offers winners the prestigious opportunity to represent India in the esteemed Asian Academic Championship (AAC) in Khao Lak, Thailand, in June 2024, with each winner and a parent receiving an all-expenses-paid trip.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Mind Wars National Academic Championship 2024, offering students an extraordinary opportunity to exhibit their academic prowess on an international scale,” commented Umesh Bansal, Senior Executive Vice President of ZEEL. “This initiative underscores Mind Wars’ dedication to cultivating a culture of intellectual development and competition among students.”

Participants can compete in three categories: Junior (grades 6-8), Middle (grades 9-10), and Senior (grades 11-12). The competition journey begins with online mock tests from March to April, followed by the Online Qualifier Test (OQT) consisting of 50 questions, accessible via the Mind Wars app from April to May. Qualifying contestants will progress to the Inter-school Round, held simultaneously across various locations in India in May 2024.

In addition to the chance to represent India at the AAC, participants can win trophies, certificates of excellence, participation certificates, and Cash prizes.

Mind Wars encourages all eligible students to seize this extraordinary opportunity to showcase their talents on a global stage by enrolling in the Mind Wars NAC today. Don’t miss the chance to elevate your academic journey and represent your country proudly at the Asian Academic Championship. Register now and be part of this enriching experience!

Mind Wars emphasizes its dedication to fostering intellectual growth nationwide. Mind Wars is honored to be the exclusive India partner for the Asian Academic Championship (AAC), reaffirming its commitment to promoting academic excellence and providing students with global exposure. To register for the Mind Wars National Academic Championship and obtain more information, please visit [https://mindwars.co.in/national-academic-championship-2024/].

Mind Wars (MW) had conducted a quiz in association with the Ministry of Tourism, which led RK Suman, Regional Director of Tourism, to express appreciation for its impactful tourism quiz initiative. He shared his views on Mind Wars and its contribution to each student's life, stating, “My interactions with Mind Wars have impressed me with their innovative approach to promoting tourism through their quiz initiative. Their commitment to enhancing the academic landscape with events like these fills me with excitement for the future of education and student engagement.”

Mind Wars is committed towards providing interactive learning platforms and events for students to gain general knowledge. Along with National Academic Championship (NAC) there are multiple other programs launched throughout the year for students to participate and win.

About Mind Wars

Mind Wars has been a harbinger of a new wave of education, with its brilliant activities providing holistic knowledge to the students. This modern approach to education has enabled Mind Wars to attract student participation and registrations from around 695 districts (94.5%) across the country. These numbers are only a reflection of the success of Mind Wars in the country, with over 37,000 schools and teachers from over 14,000 schools being a part of its family. Since 2019, Mind Wars has been on a mission to make every student smarter, not just academically but also proficient in general knowledge and current affairs. While previous year has witnessed some landmark feats being achieved, Mind Wars is poised for giant strides in this year.

For more information about Mind Wars, visit the official website or download the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Website Link – https://mindwars.co.in/

