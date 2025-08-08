Mindteck Reports Financial Results for Q1 2025-26 and Appointment of Managing Director

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 8: Mindteck (India) Limited (BSE: 517344 and NSE: MINDTECK), the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, reported its unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Consolidated Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 stood at Rs. 101.30 crore, as against Rs. 104.02 crore for the previous quarter ended March 31, 2025 and Rs. 108.15 crore for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company reported a consolidated net profit after tax of Rs. 8.75 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 as compared to a consolidated net profit of Rs. 6.80 crore for the previous quarter ended March 31, 2025 and Rs. 6.38 crore for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The Company's Standalone Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 stood at Rs. 35.15 crore, as against Rs. 38.61 crore for the previous quarter ended March 31, 2025 and Rs. 41.44 crore for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2024. Standalone net profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 stood at Rs. 4.66 crore as compared to a net profit of Rs. 7.26 crore for the previous quarter ended March 31, 2025 and Rs. 3.86 crore for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Yusuf Lanewala (DIN: 01770426) as Managing Director, effective August 8, 2025. He will be designated as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company.

The Chairman of the Board, Mr. Yusuf Lanewala, commenting on the results for the first quarter of the 2025 fiscal, said: "I am pleased to share an update on our company's financial performance amid ongoing market turmoil. This quarter, we faced a decline in revenue as a direct result of the challenging market conditions affecting our industry and the broader economy. However, through financial prudence and better utilization of resources, we grew in profitability and maintained a healthy liquidity position.

While revenue declined, we remain committed to navigating the uncertainty ahead, pursuing growth opportunities where they arise, and protecting the long-term interests of our shareholders.

On behalf of the Board, thank you for your continued confidence and support. Together, we remain committed to delivering value regardless of market conditions."

