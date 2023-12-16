Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Leads Historic Launch of Generative AI Training for Mumbai Students in Collaboration with MSSU and Sapio Analytics

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: In a historic move spearheaded by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship under the Government of Maharashtra, more than 500 students have already undergone training in Generative AI in Mumbai within a week of the program's launch. The initiative, a collaboration with Maharashtra State Skills University (MSSU), aims to train over 10,000 students, marking the first time any state government has introduced such comprehensive training in Generative AI for school and college students.

Partnering with deep technology firm Sapio Analytics, Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha is championing this pioneering movement to ensure Maharashtra's youth are equipped with cutting-edge skills crucial for the future. The program, conducted under the guidance of the Minister, highlights the government's commitment to staying ahead of the curve in technological education.

A quote from the Hon Minister emphasises the significance of this initiative: "In a rapidly advancing technological landscape, we must prepare the youth for the future. Generative AI is a critical skill set, and through this program, in collaboration with MSSU, we aim to empower students, making Maharashtra a leader in fostering innovation and technological excellence."

More than just a theoretical program, the certificate course includes physical sessions led by AI experts and virtual guidance. The curriculum covers the fundamentals of Generative AI and ChatGPT, offering students from diverse backgrounds an opportunity to enhance their technical and non-technical skills.

Ashwin Srivastava, CEO of Sapio Analytics, and the program's designer, stresses the importance of Generative AI in shaping future careers: "Just as proficiency in English and basic computer skills became prerequisites for career growth, Generative AI is the next crucial step for learning in every field. This course is designed to provide Maharashtra's students with a competitive advantage on a global scale, and we're proud to offer it free of cost to all participants."

The Government of Maharashtra's leadership in this initiative positions the state as a trailblazer, ensuring that the mandatory learning of the future becomes an integral part of the educational journey for young students. This groundbreaking initiative aligns with the government's vision to empower the youth with the skills necessary to thrive in an AI-driven world.

To register for the course and secure a place at the forefront of technological education, students can sign up here: http://bit.ly/mplchatgpt.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor