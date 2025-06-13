Minister Priyank Kharge represents Karnataka at key global forums in France

Bengaluru, June 13 State Minister for Electronics, IT/BT Priyank Kharge is currently representing Karnataka on a global stage, showcasing the state's leadership in technology, innovation, startups, and the aerospace sector.

A statement from his office stated that Minister Priyank Kharge is on an official visit to France till June 16. He has been invited to participate in three major global forums -- Viva Technology (Vivatech), the Paris Air Forum, and the Paris Air Show -- to highlight Karnataka's leadership in technology, innovation, startup ecosystems, and aerospace and defence.

From June 13 to 16, Minister Kharge will participate in two of the world's most influential aerospace and defence gatherings: the Paris Air Forum and the Paris Air Show.

The Paris Air Forum, organised by La Tribune and Groupe ADP, will convene top corporate executives to discuss the future of aviation, aerospace, space, and defence electronics.

Minister Kharge has been invited as a keynote speaker and will join a panel highlighting Karnataka's and India's growing strength in these sectors.

The visit will conclude with an executive leadership dialogue at the Paris Air Show, organised by Dassault Systemes, where the Minister will explore Indo-French industrial and technological collaboration. This visit underscores Karnataka's ongoing efforts to strengthen global partnerships and solidify its position as a leader in innovation, aerospace, space, defence electronics, and future technologies, the statement said.

The visit began on June 11 with a meeting with the President of the Ile-de-France region. This meeting built upon an agreement signed in January 2024 between the Government of Karnataka and Ile-de-France, which has facilitated dynamic exchanges between research institutions, startups, and students in both regions.

Student delegations from IIIT Bengaluru have already undertaken learning exchanges in France, with reciprocal visits planned. This dialogue explored ways to further deepen this partnership under the 2026 Franco-Indian Innovation Year, focusing on joint research, talent mobility, and startup collaboration between Bengaluru and French institutions.

Subsequently, Minister Kharge was invited as a guest of honour to the La French Tech in Europe side event, which served as a prelude to Vivatech.

He delivered a special address and engaged in discussions with leaders from 22 French Tech communities across Europe, members of the French Parliament, entrepreneurs, and investors.

On June 12, Minister Kharge represented India at Vivatech, Europe's largest startup and innovation summit.

He was specially invited to launch the Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2025 (GSER), developed by Startup Genome, an internationally recognised organisation for innovation ecosystem development.

Bengaluru has jumped seven places to reach the 14th position in this prestigious Global Startup Index, which plays a crucial role in influencing global investment flows and shaping innovation strategies for entrepreneurs and partners.

As a key member of Karnataka's Global Innovation Alliance (GIA), France and the Vivatech summit served as a gateway to broader engagement with the European market, where Minister Kharge explored new opportunities for partnerships, FDI, and technology exchange, according to the statement.

This visit marks Karnataka’s continued efforts to strengthen global partnerships and reinforce its position as a leader in innovation, aerospace, space, defence electronics and future technologies

