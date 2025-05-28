Minister Rao Narbir Singh Unveils Author Anamika Mishra’s latest book Shoo the Noises

New Delhi [India], May 28: On May 26, 2025, celebrated author, life coach and tarot reader, Anamika Mishra officially launched her latest self-help book, Shoo The Noises, which is published by Bloomsbury India, during a special event organized by Rajneeti Ki Paathshala in Gurugram.

The book was unveiled by BJP Minister Shri Narbir Singh Ji and founder of Rajneeti ki Pathshala, Shri Ajay Pandey Ji along with other dignitaries in front of an enthusiastic audience. The event brought together readers, wellness enthusiasts, and young changemakers who are passionate about personal growth and mental clarity.

‘Shoo The Noises' is a powerful guide for anyone looking to find peace, focus, and purpose in today's noisy world. Through 19 deeply insightful chapters, Anamika Mishra shares practical tools, mindset shifts, and simple habits to overcome everyday distractions—whether it's stress, fear, self-doubt, or the pressure of society. The book is written in a relatable, easy-to-understand language that connects instantly with readers from all walks of life.

Speaking at the event, Anamika shared her inspiration behind the book:

“We are surrounded by so many inner and outer noises every day. These affect our thoughts, actions, and even our dreams. I wrote this book to help people identify and silence those noises so they can hear their true inner voice and manifest their dream life. This book will help people not only identify their noise but also break the loop, reclaim their focus & manifest their dream life.”

Mishra is also one of the top travel influencers of the country and runs a digital initiative called Responsible Yatri to spread awareness about responsible travel and tourism practices.

With Shoo The Noises, Anamika Mishra has tried to deliver a meaningful read that is sure to impact thousands of lives. The book is now available online and in major bookstores across India.

