Ministry of Coal gives star rating to 63 mines of SECL

New Delhi [India], April 26 : Based on the performance in the financial year 2021-22, the Ministry of Coal has assigned star rating to 63 mines of South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) on the star rating list of coal and lignite mines.

Among underground mines, Bangwar mine has secured the maximum 5-star rating while in opencast category, mega project Dipka and Gevra, Saraipali and Mkpur mines have got 4-star rating. A total of 51 mines of SECL, including opencast and underground mines, have got a star rating of 3 or more, according to a statement from the Ministry of Coal.

Star rating of coal mines has been launched by the Ministry of Coal to promote green, safe and sustainable mining practices with the help of technology. Coal Controller's Orgsation under the ministry gives star ratings to coal and lignite mines across the country based on the performance of mines in complying with different rules and regulations relating to mining operations as well as in areas to those relating to safety, environment, rehabilitation of project-affected families, the welfare of workers etc.

On the occasion of SECL mines getting star rating, Chairman and Managing Director Prem Sagar Mishra said that, "For SECL, we are not only focused on coal production, but the quality of coal is equally important for us. So many of our mines achieving star rating is the result of our consistent efforts on important issues like environment, swift employment of project-affected people, compliance of safety standards, labour welfare etc. All our officers and work colleagues deserve congratulations for this, and I wish them all the best."

The 63 mines which have been awarded star rating in the released list included 21 opencast mines and 42 underground mines.

Jagannathpur, Jampali, Sharda, Kanchan, Mahan-2, Dhanpuri and Bijari mines have got 3-star rating in opencast mines.

On the other hand, in underground mines of Khairha, NCPH R-6, R Atari, Vindhya, Kapildhara, Pali, Surakchhar, Bagdeva, Bhatgaon, Kurja, Rajgamar mines etc., have achieved 4-star rating.

