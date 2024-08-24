Ministry of Coal launches national safety portal, targets zero accidents in coal mines

New Delhi [India], August 24 : To evaluate the safety conditions of coal companies, Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary of the Ministry of Coal, reviewed the progress of the National Coal Mines Safety Report Portal on Friday.

Chairman of Coal India Limited (CIL), CMDs of CIL subsidiaries, and senior officials from the ministry were also present in the meeting.

According to the Ministry of Coal, Meena highlighted the need for comprehensive safety audits across all coal mines, reaffirming the Ministry's goal of achieving "Zero Accident, Fail-Proof Safety."

During the review, the CIL Chairman presented the portal, which includes two key modules: the Accident Module and the Safety Audit Module. These modules are designed to enhance safety management by enabling near-real-time accident reporting and improving the auditing process.

With numerous hazards in coal mining, stringent safety protocols are crucial. Coal companies are committed to implementing a robust safety policy in line with their vision and mission.

The National Coal Mines Safety Report Portal represents a major advancement in safety management. The Accident Module allows for prompt reporting and management of accidents within 24 hours, while the Safety Audit Module strengthens auditing processes and safety practices.

This integration of advanced modules addresses critical safety challenges and sets new standards for safety management.

The Ministry of Coal and coal PSUs are dedicated to fostering a "Culture of Mine Safety" by identifying and mitigating potential hazards through risk assessment procedures.

With a focus on innovative technologies and policies, the Ministry aims to enhance safety, productivity, and employee well-being in the coal mining sector under the guidance of the Minister of Coal.

