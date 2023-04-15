Minix To Launch Its New Smartwatch, Minix Denver, Sporting A 2.01” Ultra Big Display

The smartwatch with a 230mAh battery and 24-hour heart rate detection will hit the stores on April 15, 2023

New Delhi (India), April 15: In the age of digitization, gadgets are getting smarter and more responsive every day. Joining this bandwagon is a new smartwatch by Minix – Minix Denver. The Mumbai-based accessory and gadget brand is launching its new offering on April 15, 2023. It will be available on leading online marketplaces, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Minix’s online store for an affordable price of ₹2,999/-.

Minix Denver provides customers with an ideal blend of comfort and style with its 2.01” Ultra Big display and sleek design. Smooth curves at the edges and a sharp contrast in the display are crafted to enhance the gadget’s wearing experience. Moreover, the watch is adorned with a zinc alloy middle frame that keeps it lightweight and gives it an exotic appeal. From being out in the sun to wearing it in bed at night, the display ensures the utmost clarity at all times.

Minix Denver is equipped with IP68, making it waterproof and convenient to be worn during extreme weather conditions. Whether the customers are driving, jogging, or exercising on a treadmill, the seamless Bluetooth calling feature allows them to have hassle-free calls. With its 230 mAh battery, these calls can be longer!

Minix’s latest gadget also sports the exclusive Water Drain feature to help customers tackle the issue of water accumulation. While the functioning of most watches is hampered as they come into prolonged contact with water, Minix Denver drains all water out of the watch to keep it safe and dry at all times.

To help fitness freaks stay in shape, Minix Denver helps them track their heart rates 24/7, footsteps, calories burned, and other factors that help them quantify their fitness. Apart from this, the smartwatch showers its customers with a host of basic features like multiple date formats, different display options, sleep monitoring, and many more.

Mr. Siddharth Gurjar, the founder of Minix, believes that the customers will receive a complete package with a plethora of features with Minix Denver. He says, “Gone are the days when smartwatches were considered niche. These gadgets have found their way into the mainstream markets, making everyone crave for one. Minix Denver is designed to fulfil these cravings without compromising on the look, feel, and appeal. The customers can rest assured that they will have a lot to unpack as they bring the new Minix product home!”

