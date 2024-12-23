Mintage World Unveils Coffee Table Book: 'Endangered Parrots of the World on Stamps, Coins and Banknotes

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: "Mintage World", the world's first online museum dedicated to vintage and modern coins, stamps, and currency notes, proudly announces the launch of an extraordinary Coffee Table book titled "Endangered Parrots of the World on Stamps, Coins and Banknotes." This unique compilation celebrates the vibrant beauty of parrots while shedding light on the critical conservation challenges these beloved birds face. The book, priced at an affordable Rs999, is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and other e-commerce platforms, as well as in bookstores. It can also be purchased directly from the Mintage World website: www.mintageworld.com

This collectible is a rare and meticulously curated compilation of legal coins, stamps, and banknotes issued by various countries, all featuring threatened and endangered parrot species from around the globe. Drawing from the latest data from the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species (July 2024), the book not only showcases the legacy and diversity of parrots but also highlights the urgent need for their conservation.

A Visual and Informative Journey Through Parrot Conservation

The book offers a rich visual experience, featuring over 459 stamps, 37 coins, and 12 banknotes from around the world, each representing a different parrot species. Among the featured species are the rare Imperial Amazon from Dominica, the African Grey Parrot, the Cockatoo from the Philippines, and Lear's Macaw from Brazil. Each stamp, coin, and banknote is accompanied by detailed historical and geographical context, making this collection both an artistic masterpiece and a valuable resource for bird enthusiasts and collectors.

Raising Awareness Through Education

"Endangered Parrots of the World" goes beyond being a mere collectible. It is a powerful tool for raising awareness about the serious threats parrots face, including illegal pet trade, deforestation, climate change, and habitat loss. By categorizing the species into five major groupsExtinct (EX), Critically Endangered (CR), Endangered (EN), Vulnerable (VU), and Nearly Threatened (NT)the book provides readers with a clear understanding of the various levels of risk these birds face.

A Tribute to Avian Heritage

The stamps, coins, and banknotes featured in the book are more than just collectibles; they are a testament to the global effort to preserve our avian heritage. Crafted in silver, nickel, gold, copper, and bronze, the coins showcase intricate designs that reflect the diverse habitats and unique characteristics of different parrot species. The stamps, with their vibrant colours and exquisite details,capture the essence of these birds, while the banknotes highlight the importance of biodiversity and the global commitment to conservation.

Sushilkumar Agrawal, the visionary CEO of Mintage World and a life member of the Bombay Natural History Society shares his thoughts on the project: "In India, parrots hold a special place in our cultural and historical narratives, from ancient texts and paintings to popular epics and folktales. As a lifelong lover of wildlife, my journey into the world of endangered parrots is fuelled by a deep commitment to understanding & protecting these exceptional birds. I have sought to explore and document the often-overlooked stories of these susceptible parrot species worldwide, uncovering the devastating realities of their illegal trading along the way. This book is not just a collection but a heartfelt mission to raise awareness, combining my passion for nature with the storytelling potential of Mintage World. With this book, we aim to pay tribute to these cherished creatures and raise awareness about their challenges. This collectible has been in the making for a long time, ensuring that every detail is accurate and authentic."

Going ahead, Mintage World will be launching various collectibles of stamps, coins & notes issued on famous historical national & international personalities, political leaders, monuments, animals, birds, flowers, sports, festivals, important events etc.

In September 2022, Mintage World launched a distinctive Coffee Table book called "Global Collectibles of Mahatma Gandhi through Bank Notes, Coins & Stamps". This is the only book in the world which showcases & explains the various Stamps, Coins & Notes issued by 144 countries around the world on Gandhiji starting from 15th August 1948 till date.

About Mintage World: Mintage World is the world's first online museum for ancient and modern Coins, Stamps & currency banknotes. It was launched with an objective of reintroducing the joy and fun of collecting coins, banknotes & stamps to the modern world's young and old generation alike. It's an effective platform to educate about ancient medieval and modern India and the world about their rich historical heritage, tradition & culture. This online museum imparts rare information such as a detailed catalogue of stamps, coins & currency notes all under one roof. The sole vision behind this initiative was to provide a single point of access to seek and share information and knowledge of these three fields along with its global updates to everyone. Currently, visitors can get a detailed & catalogued information and a virtual access to more than 1,25,500 Coins, 7300 stamps & 3000 Currency Notes from India and worldwide. Visitors can buy Coins, Stamps & Currency Notes from Mintage World Online. They can also buy durable accessories for storing and protecting Coins, Stamp & banknotes in attractive Cases, Ring binders, Plastic sheets & other accessories that safeguard their hard-earned & precious collections for years to come.

