Mirae Asset Mutual Fund launches Mirae Asset Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 ETF

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, one of the fastest-growing fund houses in India, today announced the launch of Mirae Asset Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 ETF. Mirae Asset ETF is a part of Mirae Asset Mutual Fund and is used for Exchange Traded Funds managed by Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) opens on March 13th, 2023, and closes on March 21st, 2023. The scheme reopens for continuous sale and repurchase on March 27, 2023. The fund will be managed by the fund manager, Ms. Ekta Gala of Mirae Asset Mutual Fund. During the NFO, an investor can invest a minimum of Rs 5,000 or any quantum above that in multiples of Re.1.

Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index is a Smart Beta ETF that aims to measure the performance of the low volatile securities in the large market capitalization segment. Smart Beta ETFs aim to potentially combine the benefits of both active and passive investing. Smart Beta ETFs are gaining popularity across the globe as they kind of have the potential to generate alpha by using different factors.

Key Highlights of Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index

- Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 index seems to have done well in the time of market distress.- In short term it may be used as an investment during the time of bear market/choppy market.- In the long-term, it can be potentially used for investment as the Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index has generated higher risk-adjusted returns over a longer horizon.- It has a relatively lower drawdown compared to a broad market as well as other factor indices- Provides alternate sectorial exposure which is different from the Nifty 100 Index.

Siddharth Srivastava, Head - ETF Product & Fund Manager, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd. said, "Smart beta strategies typically capture factor exposures using systematic, rules-based approaches cost-effectively. Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index aims to generate better risk-adjusted return over a longer horizon and provides alternate sectorial exposure. This fund may be used by investors who are cautious about portfolio volatility, and downside risk and are keen to generate long-term wealth with relatively lower risk."

In times of uncertainty in the markets like these, low volatility ETFs may be considered for investments. further explained Srivastava.

Product Label & Disclaimers:

Statutory Details: Trustee: Mirae Asset Trustee Company Private Limited; Investment Manager: Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited (AMC); Sponsor: Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Limited.

The information contained in this document is compiled from third-party and publically available sources and is included for general information purposes only. There can be no assurance and guarantee on the yields. Views expressed by the Fund Manager cannot be construed to be a decision to invest. The statements contained herein are based on current views and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Whilst Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited (the AMC) shall have no responsibility/liability whatsoever for the accuracy or any use or reliance thereof of such information. The AMC, its associate or sponsors or group companies, its Directors or employees accepts no liability for any loss or damage of any kind resulting out of the use of this document. The recipient(s) before acting on any information herein should make his/her/their own investigation and seek appropriate professional advice and shall alone be fully responsible/liable for any decision taken on the basis of information contained herein. Any reliance on the accuracy or use of such information shall be done only after consultation to the financial consultant to understand the specific legal, tax, or financial implications.

For further information about other schemes (product labelling and performance of the fund) please visit the website of the AMC: www.miraeassetmf.co.in

BSE/NSE Disclaimer: Every person who desires to apply for or otherwise acquires any unit of this Fund may do so pursuant to independent inquiry, investigation and analysis and shall not have any claim against the Exchange whatsoever by reason of any loss which may be suffered by such person consequent to or in connection with such subscription/ acquisition whether by reason of anything stated or omitted to be stated herein or any other reason whatsoever. For further information about other schemes (product labelling and performance of the fund) please visit the website of the AMC: www.miraeassetmf.co.in

NSE Indices Ltd Disclaimer Every person who desires to apply for or otherwise acquire any Units of the Mutual Fund may do so pursuant to independent inquiry, investigation and analysis and shall not have any claim against the Exchange whatsoever by reason of any loss which may be suffered by such person consequent to or in connection with such subscription /acquisition whether by reason of anything stated or omitted to be stated herein or any other reason whatsoever Please consult your financial advisor or mutual fund distributor before investing

Please consult your financial advisor before investing

Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme-related documents carefully.

Mirae Asset Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 ETF is suitable for investors who are seeking-

- Returns that are commensurate with the performance of Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Total Return Index subject to tracking error over long term- Investment in equity securities covered by Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Total Return Index

*Investors should consult their financial advisors if they are not clear about the suitability of the product

