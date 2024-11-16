Mission Dreams Miss, Mr and Mrs India 2024 Winners Declared

New Delhi [India] November 16:Mission Dreams hosted its annual National Beauty Pageant Miss, Mr & Mrs India 2024, at Puri, Odisha this year to support and promote tourism of Odisha.

It was a four-day event, and contestants from all walks of life participated to try their hands into the beauty and fashion world. The event lasted for 4 days, and the finale was conducted at The Chariot Resort and Spa, Puri.

The event invited influencers, actors, singers and fashion designers to witness the atmosphere and motivate young individuals. The event was categorised mainly into three parts, namely, MD Miss India 2024, MD Mr. India 2024 and MD Mrs. India 2024.

The winners of the categories are; namely, Miss Sanjana Pradhan from Orissa, Mr. Shanik A from Kerala, Mrs. Devi Mohanty from Orissa, who earned the prestigious titles of Mission Dreams Miss India, Mr. India & Mrs. India 2024 respectively. Winners beat out 50 other finalists from various states and territories.

The 1st runner up and second runner-up winners of the titles were Sadhvi Kumari Jha from Orissa (1st Runner up) and Avishka Chand from Jharkhand (2nd Runner up), Mr. India 2024- Nzamo Kikon from Nagaland (1st Runner up), Ayush Behera from Orissa (2nd Runner up), Mrs. India – Gowri S P from Kerala (1st Runner up) and Shakti Swarupa Dash from Orissa (2nd Runner up).

The grand event included the National Costume round, Cocktail Round, Swim Suit round, Evening Gown Round, Designer Round, Talent Round & Question Answer Round to bring out the best from all the participating contestants.

The event was also sponsored by exclusive brands so as to promote and outshine the cast.

All the winners were presented the crowns by their successors Mission Dreams Miss, Mr & Mrs India 2023 and the founder Priya Priyambada, AajTak Chief Executive Amith Tyagi, Celebrity Fashion Designer Jeet Jagjit, Bollywood singer Pranav Chandran, a International Fashion Choreographer Sunman Gowda, Renowned National Psychiatrist Dr. Amit Pattojoshi and Famous Celebrity Make-up artist and Hairstylist Saurav Das.

Prior to the winning moment, for the 6th season of Mission Dreams Miss, Mr & Mrs India 2024, the contestants were groomed by International Fashion Choreographer Sunman Gowda.

The competition was a historic one in which many Bollywood celebrities and other public figures were a part of it.

In a statement, The Founder & the Organizer Priya Priyambada & the Director of the Prestigious Pageant Mission Dreams, said, “Today's pageant is about creating a space where young individuals can celebrate and represent what is unique about themselves, and the goal of the Mission Dreams organization is to provide the resources and guidance to nurture, groom and protect the youth. We were thrilled to welcome finalists from all the states of India. We hope we encourage more young men and women to dream big and come out as winners in India and internationally. No doubt Mission Dreams Pageant is going to influence a million aspiring models to live their Dreams; without a doubt, Mission Dreams Miss, Mr & Mrs India will play a significant role in Indian history”.

Mission Dreams would like to thank their venue partner ‘The Chariot Resort and Spa’ and the General Manager Mr. Aditya Swain. Official Media Partner of Mission Dreams were “ATSBB (Ajjtak Entertainment)”, whereas production partner Mission Dreams Media & Promotions & music video partner was “Beyou Records.”

Special Thanks to our crown partner ‘Vasudha Creations’ and its owner Mr. Akshay for providing such beautiful and mesmerizing international level crowns!

The official Dessert and cake partner was “The Fabulous Cakes” by Reshma Khatoon.

The event wrapped up in a wonderful way and Mission Dreams looks forward to inviting and uplifting more young individuals to live up to their dreams and providing them with multiple opportunities to showcase their talent and earn a name in the industry.

To connect to Mission Dreams you can visit their official website at www.missiondreams.com or you can connect on Instagram at @mission.dreams

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

