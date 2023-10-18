MIT ADT University's Spectacular Sixth Convocation Ceremony

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: MIT Art, Design and Technology University in Pune recently celebrated its sixth convocation ceremony, where over 2,800 graduates were honored by Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways in the Government of India. The ceremony was held at the Philosopher Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Vishwashanti Dome, Vishwarajbagh, and was attended by dignitaries including MAEER's MIT Institute of Education Founder President Vishwadharmi Prof. Dr Vishwanath D. Karad, Vice-Chancellor and Executive President of MIT ADT University Prof. Dr Mangesh Karad, Executive President of MIT WPU Rahul Karad, Prof. Dr Sunita Karad, Jyoti Dhakne-Karad, Padmashri Dr G.D. Yadav, Dr Vinayak Ghaisas, Dr Suchitra Nagare, MIT ADT University Registrar Dr Mahesh Chopde, Controller of Examinations Dr Gyandev Nilwarna, Dr Virendra Shete.

During the event, Gadkari spoke about the importance of India's message of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbkam' to the world, breaking down language, region, and caste barriers to establish peace in the country. He emphasized that the diversity of the country is its strength and that unity in diversity is necessary to bring peace. Gadkari also highlighted the importance of spirituality and cultural progress in achieving economic progress and eradicating poverty through science, technology, and research. Gadkari also asserted that MIT ADT University is playing an important role in creating students with similar values and knowledge of culture and promoting research in these areas.

Padma Shri Dr A.S. Kiran Kumar was honored with the Bharat Ratna Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Award for his contribution to science and technology. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kiran Kumar expressed his gratitude for the award and spoke about the talented youth generation of India, emphasizing the responsibility of fulfilling Dr. Kalam's dream of an advanced country rests on their shoulders.

Gadkari emphasized that farmers have now become energy donors, which is a significant development for India's future. This means that India will no longer be an energy importer, but instead, it will become an energy exporter. He also stressed the importance of respecting all religions, as it is crucial for achieving world peace. Furthermore, he highlighted the need to prioritize research since it is essential for the country's progress. He also appreciated ISRO's achievements in space research and said it has taken India to new heights and served as an inspiration for the nation.

During the program's introduction, Professor Dr. Mangesh Karad emphasized the significance of graduation ceremonies, marking the end of academic life and the start of a bright future. He said the 6th convocation is a special day of glory for 'MIT ADT.' He also congratulated all the graduating students and wished them the best for their future careers.

On this occasion, President Professor Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad stated that MIT strives to produce not only good students but also valuable human beings who aim to create a bright future for India through spirituality and technology. As students graduate through this convocation, he urges them to contribute their valuable input to the bright future of India.

The ceremony concluded with Gadkari awarding degrees to a total of 2805 students, including 23 PhDs, 51 gold medals, and 188 rank holder certificates. The event began with the national anthem and prayer for world peace and was attended by over 7000 people from all over the country, including parents and students. The program also featured an attractive procession with Dnyan Danda, which caught everyone's attention, and the Vishwashanthi Dome was lit up with attractive illumination. The convocation chairman, Dr. Ramachandra Pujeri, gave a vote of thanks, and the program concluded with Pasaydana.

About MIT -ADT:

MIT Art, Design, and Technology University (MIT-ADT), a pioneering university renowned for its commitment to promoting research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, continues to shine on the academic horizon with a series of impressive accolades and recognitions. Established under the MIT Art, Design and Technology University Act, 2015 (Maharashtra Act No. XXXIX of 2015), MIT-ADT University has been on a remarkable journey since commencing operations on 27th June 2016. As a self-financed institution empowered to award degrees under section 22 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, MIT-ADT has consistently exemplified the convergence of Art, Design, and Technology at its academic core. Noteworthy for its dedication to pioneering the principles outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, MIT-ADT has been consistently recognized for its emphasis on multidisciplinary education, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

The university's recent achievements highlight its dedication to excellence and innovation:

* NIRF Ranking 2022: Achieved a remarkable position, ranking within the Top 100 for Innovation in the prestigious National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2022.

* ARIIA 2021 "Excellent" Band: Acknowledged by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, as an institution of excellence in innovation, earning the coveted "Excellent" band in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021.

* 5-Star Institution's Innovation Council Rating: MIT-ADT University has received a prestigious 5-Star rating for its Institution's Innovation Council from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, consecutively for two consecutive years.

* Employability Support Award: Recognized with the Excellent Employability Support Award by the University of Cambridge, UK, for its commitment to nurturing linguistic competence and preparing students for a global workforce.

* Best Emerging University in Technology: Honored as the Best Emerging University in Technology, demonstrating leadership and excellence in the field of technology and education.

* Best University Campus Award for Carbon Neutrality: Conferred with the Best University Campus Award for its unwavering commitment towards carbon neutrality and sustainability efforts on campus.

MIT-ADT University's continuous pursuit of excellence and innovation, as exemplified by its remarkable accolades and awards, reflects a steadfast commitment to fostering holistic development, innovation, and entrepreneurship. MIT-ADT University is poised to empower a new generation of skilled professionals and first-generation entrepreneurs who will play a pivotal role in contributing to India's growth and progress.

