MIT-WPU triumphant at Bajaj SaeIndia 2022, Team Piranha Racing creates history

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU)'s Mechanical Engineering Department incubated Team Piranha Racing has created history at this year's BAJA SAEINDIA 2022 event by securing second place overall. Held at NATRAX, Pithampur from 5th-10th April, the event saw the Pune-based team clear all the three phases - Preliminary Round, Virtual Round and Physical Round - of the competition. Participating in their 13th year, the 29-member team consisting of first to final year students were triumphant across a host of categories showcasing their mobility knowledge, including their understanding and experience of industrial design and engineering.

Mrudula Joshi and Atharva Bhosale, the ace drivers of Piranha Racing shone for their team and endured a rigorous 4-hour drive to secure the third-place across the tough durability endurance race thus showcasing the reliability of the ATV (all terrain vehicle) the students built. Under the guidance of Dr Sachin Deshmukh, Faculty Advisor, Mechanical Engineering, and the able leadership of Team Captain Hammad Anwer, Team Piranha concluded the BAJA SAEINDIA '22 season with flying colours. Further, all BAJA SAEINDIA events were live-streamed for viewers across the globe to tune in and support their teams.

Prof Sachin Deshmukh, Faculty Advisor, Mechanical Engineering, MIT-WPU said, "We are excited and proud of Team Piranha Racing for their stupendous achievements at BAJA SAEINDIA '22. I have been associated with the team for the last seven years and this season has been the best in terms of results achieved. Our success would not have been possible without the guidance and support of Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, Founder and President - MIT Group of Institutions; Prof Prakash B Joshi, Founder & Joint Managing Trustee; Rahul V. Karad, Executive President - MIT World Peace University and the top management of the University and School Leadership; Prof Dr Prasad D Khandekar, Interim Pro-VC and Dean of Engineering and Technology; Prof Dr Bharat Chaudhary, Prof Dr Hiwale, Associate Dean, Prof Dr G M Kakandikar, HOS, Prof Dr D P Hujare, Prof Dr K V Mali, AHOS and the senior professors. At Team Piranha Racing, we look forward to more triumphs in national as well as international events."

In addition to the multiple first-place awards secured, the Piranha Racing team also won a plethora of awards in other categories such as second prizes in Virtual Dynamics and Best 4-Wheel Drive; and were second runners-up in Suspension and Traction (Virtual), Overall Statistics, Suspension and Traction (Physical), Durability and Endurance, and Overall Physical Dynamics. All teams at SAEINDIA '22 underwent a series of tests to ascertain their technical and professional capabilities.

As part of the Phase 1 Preliminary Round, Team Piranha Racing focused on the virtual presentation showcasing the finalized design of their buggy. Phase 2 consisted of Virtual Dynamic Events and Digital Static Events with the help of specialized software and platforms to evaluate various elements such as Design, Cost, Manufacturing and Sales Presentation, Acceleration, Brake, Gradeability, Suspension and Traction, Manoeuvrability and All-Terrain Performance. The final leg, i.e. Phase 3 was held at Pithampur, Indore and evaluated the Acceleration, Manoeuvrability, Suspension and Traction of the buggies through a host of Dynamic Events.

Hammad Anwer, Captain, Team Piranha Racing, said, "It is an honour to have captained this wonderful team and we are stoked to win numerous awards at the competition. Along with our present students, we had alumni from all over the world cheering and boosting the morale of Team Piranha Racing. We believe our decade long participation in the renowned competition has helped our team to evolve and focus ahead with newer learning at each stage, and we look forward to implementing them and continuing our winning momentum in the upcoming competitions."

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU, formerly known as MIT Pune) has a legacy of 4 decades of educating India's youth. Ranked as India's 3rd Best Private University, MIT-WPU boasts an acclaimed faculty and over 1,00,000 of a global alumni network while offering over 100 undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and PhD programs The university is also known for its prolific placements and career support provided to students. The MIT Group now encircles 10+ campuses across India wrapping more than 1000 acres, all equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and convenience. Over 50,000 students enrol every year for different courses beyond 65+ Institutes of MIT World Peace University.

