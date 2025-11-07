Mitsu Chem Plast Limited Delivers Strong Q2 FY26 Performance; Records 66% Growth in Net Profit

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Mitsu Chem Plast Limited (Mitsu, The Company) (BSE:540078), one of the leading global manufacturers of Blow Moulded & Injection Moulded products and a specialist in Hospital furniture components, Infrastructure Products, Packaging Bottles, Drums, Jerry Cans, Pails and Caps, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights Q2 FY26

- Total Income of ₹ 92.56 Cr, YoY growth of 13.63%

- EBITDA of ₹ 5.88 Cr, YoY growth of 24.13%

- EBITDA Margin of 6.37%, YoY growth of 53 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹ 1.88 Cr, YoY growth of 65.72%

- Net Profit (%) of 2.04%, YoY growth of 64 Bps

- EPS of ₹ 1.39, YoY growth of 65.48%

Key Financial Highlights H1 FY26

- Total Income of ₹ 177.96 Cr, YoY growth of 9.95%

- EBITDA of ₹ 10.89 Cr, YoY growth of 14.03%

- EBITDA Margin of 6.13%, YoY growth of 21 Bps

- Net Profit of ₹ 3.20 Cr, YoY growth of 43.65%

- Net Profit (%) of 1.80%, YoY growth of 42 Bps

- EPS of ₹ 2.35, YoY growth of 40.72%

Commenting on the performance, Mr Jagdish Dedhia, Chairman of Mitsu Chem Plast Limited, said, "We are pleased with our consistent performance this quarter, driven by steady demand across our core product segments and growing traction in export markets. Our overseas business continues to expand as we strengthen partnerships with global OEMs and have recently extended our presence into new markets in Europe. The response to our hospital furniture brand, Furnastra, has been highly encouraging, validating our focus on innovation, ergonomics, and quality in healthcare solutions.

We have also undertaken a capacity expansion at our facility, which will play a crucial role in meeting future demand and supporting our growth ambitions. With our strong foundation and a clear roadmap, we remain confident of achieving our long-term goal of reaching ₹1,000 Cr in revenue by 2028."

